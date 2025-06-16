Glen F. Welch Announces New Book The People Factory, A Delightful Spiritual Tale for Children

Dr. Glen F. Welch Brings The People Factory to Life with an Engaging Spiritual Journey for Children

Glen F. Welch, a retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and civil servant, is proud to announce the release of his newest book, The People Factory. Aimed at children, this enchanting spiritual tale explores the origins of people in an imaginative and heartwarming way.



In The People Factory, readers are introduced to the quirky character of Old Mister Gold, who keeps an intriguing dinosaur skeleton in his front yard and a pet alligator in his bathtub. As children from the neighborhood visit him, they learn about the world in a way only Old Mister Gold can explain. Through his colorful storytelling, children discover the deeper truths about life, creation, and their Heavenly Father.

A Heartfelt Story with Spiritual Meaning

Dr. Welch’s latest work is a delightful exploration of how people come to be, asking the question: “Where do cars come from, or food, or people for that matter?” Through a fun and accessible narrative, children are introduced to the concept that, like other things, people are created—by a loving Father whom we call God. This unique and thoughtful tale is designed to inspire young readers, offering them a sense of wonder and a glimpse into their place in the world.

Dr. Welch’s passion for writing shines through as he blends child-friendly storytelling with significant spiritual lessons. His characters, especially the eccentric Old Mister Gold, bring humor and depth to the story, making it both entertaining and educational. The People Factory encourages children to ask questions, explore their own beliefs, and understand the profound love behind their existence.

A Rich Collection of Dr. Welch’s Works

Alongside The People Factory, Dr. Welch has authored several other beloved titles that cater to readers of all ages. Each book brings unique lessons and valuable experiences to young readers, offering them both entertainment and personal growth.

Another Fish Story: In this delightful children’s book, Welch introduces readers to the world of fish with unique personalities. The story brings to life a colorful underwater world, where each fish has something to say, and their vibrant characters captivate little ones. Through this story, Welch encourages imagination while presenting life lessons about diversity and personality.

Memaw’s Farm: This heartwarming story follows a young boy’s adventure to his great-aunt Memaw’s farm. Exposing the boy to country life and farm animals, the book explores the contrasts between town life and the country, while celebrating the simple pleasures of farm life. The illustrations by Weezie Jones add a touch of charm, making the experience feel even more real and relatable to children.

Roy’s Ranch: In this book, Welch shares a tale of family bonding on a ranch, where five children and their parents experience the wonders of wildlife and farm animals. However, the adventure takes an unexpected turn when one of the children goes missing, creating a moment of suspense and excitement that will engage young readers.

To Walk the Dog: Written for an older audience, this novel tells the story of Army veteran Joe O’Flaherty’s transition into the civil service, where he faces numerous challenges and confronts the political systems of government. Drawing from Welch’s own experiences, this book highlights the difficulties of adapting to civilian life after a long military career, all while navigating the complexities of government and maintaining personal integrity.

A Legacy of Storytelling and Wisdom

Dr. Welch’s books aim to impart life lessons to readers, no matter their age. As a devoted grandfather and longtime storyteller, he believes that every child deserves to understand their origins, and his books serve as a tool to open up conversations about the deeper meanings of life. With each of his works, Welch continues to share his wisdom, experiences, and faith in a way that resonates with young readers and their families.

For more information on Dr. Welch’s latest book and his other works, visit www.gfwelch.com. His books are also available on Amazon, where they continue to reach readers worldwide.



About Dr. Glen F. Welch

Dr. Glen F. Welch is an accomplished author with a diverse background that includes a career as a U.S. Army Master Sergeant and civil servant. Known for writing both children’s picture books and adult novels, Welch’s work is deeply rooted in his own life experiences. Born in Lamar, Colorado, and having lived in various parts of the world, his stories reflect his rich history and desire to help others understand the world better.

In addition to his new book, The People Factory, Dr. Welch has authored several other works, including Another Fish Story, Memaw’s Farm, Roy’s Ranch, and To Walk the Dog, which cater to readers of all ages.

Media Contact

Dr. Glen F. Welch, Author

Email: welchg2@hotmail.com

Website: www.gfwelch.com

Facebook: Glen F. Welch

Facebook: Another Fish Story

YouTube: @glenwelch4802

Amazon: Glen F. Welch’s Books