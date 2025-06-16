Summit Wealth Strategies Announces Comprehensive Retirement Income Planning Services

Summit Wealth Strategies Launches Comprehensive Retirement Income Solutions

Summit Wealth Strategies, a boutique retirement planning firm with over 60 years of combined experience, is pleased to announce the introduction of its tailored retirement income strategies. These strategies are designed with the goal of helping individuals navigate the complexities of retirement planning, from wealth accumulation to ensuring a reliable income stream throughout retirement.

Keith Fedor, Financial Planner at Summit Wealth Strategies, emphasizes the importance of proper planning to ensure a confident retirement. “Retirement planning is about more than just saving; it’s about creating a strategy that aims to create a reliable income throughout your retirement years,” says Fedor. “My goal is to help clients transition from working to retirement with confidence, minimizing the stress and uncertainty that often comes with this phase of life.”

Retirement Income Strategies Tailored to Individual Needs

Summit Wealth Strategies specializes in providing personalized retirement income solutions, taking into account each client’s unique financial situation and retirement goals. The firm offers a range of services designed with the goal of helping individuals safely grow, and distribute their wealth effectively during retirement.

By incorporating various financial instruments and strategies, including income annuities, Social Security optimization, and tax-efficient withdrawal strategies, Summit Wealth Strategies seeks to help clients maximize their retirement income while minimizing potential risks and tax burdens.

“We are not just about helping clients save for retirement,” Fedor explains. “We help them ensure that when the time comes, they can live comfortably without the fear of outliving their savings.”

About Keith Fedor and Summit Wealth Strategies

Keith Fedor, the founder and Financial Planner at Summit Wealth Strategies, holds the respected Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®) designation from the American College of Financial Services. His experience and knowledge are complemented by a distinguished retirement certificate from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, positioning him as a qualified professional in retirement income planning.

Summit Wealth Strategies offers a high-touch, white-glove approach to retirement planning, focusing on personalized service and solutions without the high price tag typically associated with larger firms. With a combined experience of over 60 years, the team at Summit Wealth Strategies is committed to providing clients with the expertise they need to confidently plan for retirement.

Key Services Offered by Summit Wealth Strategies

Retirement Income Distribution Planning : Custom strategies for a reliable and sustainable income stream throughout retirement.

: Custom strategies for a reliable and sustainable income stream throughout retirement. Wealth Protection Strategies : Tools to safeguard clients’ assets against market volatility and unforeseen expenses.

: Tools to safeguard clients’ assets against market volatility and unforeseen expenses. Social Security Optimization : Guidance on when and how to claim Social Security benefits, aiming for maximum financial advantage.

: Guidance on when and how to claim Social Security benefits, aiming for maximum financial advantage. Tax-Efficient Retirement Planning: Comprehensive plans that seek to minimize taxes on retirement savings, helping clients retain more of their wealth.

Why Summit Wealth Strategies Stands Out

Summit Wealth Strategies offers a personalized, boutique experience for clients, with a focus on creating plans that are closely aligned with individual retirement goals. Keith’s hands-on approach to retirement planning, paired with his extensive education and experience, sets Summit Wealth Strategies apart as a well-regarded firm in retirement income strategies. Fedor’s commitment to client success is underscored by the transformation he witnesses in his clients’ lives – from uncertainty and anxiety to confidence and security about their retirement futures.

“We pride ourselves on being small but mighty,” says Fedor. “Our team’s collective experience allows us to be agile and responsive, offering our clients tailored strategies that truly make a difference in their retirement planning.”

About Summit Wealth Strategies

Keith Fedor is a registered representative with, and security and advisory services oﬀered through, LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC

Keith Fedor is a registered representative with, and security and advisory services oﬀered through, LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC

