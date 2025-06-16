DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Amazon Prime Video to Double Its Ads, Report Finds

ByHilary Ong

Jun 16, 2025

Amazon Prime Video to Double Its Ads, Report Finds

Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, has quietly doubled the amount of advertising shown during its content, according to an exclusive report from Adweek. The report, based on information from ad buyers and internal documents, states that the company has increased ads to four to six minutes per hour of streaming. This is double the two to three-and-a-half minutes per hour when ads first appeared on Prime Video in January 2024.

An Amazon representative confirmed to an ad buyer that the “Prime Video ad load has gradually increased to four to six minutes per hour,” according to the report.

The Streaming Industry’s Ad Trend

This increase follows a broader trend among streaming platforms, many of which have gradually raised ad loads and cracked down on password sharing. HBO Max introduced ads last year and recently tightened password controls. Netflix and Hulu have also moved in the same direction, increasing ad-supported options while enforcing stricter sharing policies.

Most streaming services offer ad-free tiers for an additional monthly fee. For Amazon, this option costs an extra $3 per month. Streaming companies typically market ad-supported tiers as lower-cost alternatives, but this means more ads for viewers who choose the cheaper plans.

Author’s Opinion

Streaming platforms have shifted what it means to pay for premium content. Where paying a higher monthly fee once guaranteed an ad-free experience, now it often just means fewer ads. The default cheaper plans are packed with more ads than before, making interruptions a regular part of streaming. While it makes sense that companies want to increase revenue, this trend comes at the expense of viewer enjoyment. Ads are only going to get more frequent, and consumers should prepare for a more interrupted viewing experience.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Wikipedia Pauses AI Summary Project Amid Editor Backlash
Jun 16, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Trump Administration Orders 500,000 Immigrants to ‘Self-Deport’ Following Protection Revocation
Jun 16, 2025 Dayne Lee
Summit Wealth Strategies Announces Comprehensive Retirement Income Planning Services
Jun 16, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801