Google to Reduce Pixel 6a Battery Performance After Fire Incidents

Google is preparing a mandatory software update for Pixel 6a users that will reduce charging speed and limit battery capacity on certain devices. This comes after two reports of Pixel 6a phones catching fire in recent weeks. The update is expected to roll out in July.

What the Update Does

The new software will activate battery management features that reduce the battery’s capacity and slow down charging performance once the phone’s battery reaches 400 charge cycles. Google has not explicitly confirmed that the fires are directly caused by the battery issue but is moving forward cautiously. The company plans to contact affected users next month and provide instructions on how to handle the situation.

This is not the first time Google has faced battery-related problems. Earlier this year, a similar update was released for the Pixel 4a, which also reduced battery capacity after a certain number of charge cycles. In some cases, Google offered free battery replacements for affected devices. It remains unclear if the Pixel 6a will receive the same treatment, but this possibility exists if the problem becomes more widespread.

Reported Fire Incidents

The reports of fires on Pixel 6a phones have been shared publicly by two users, one of whom spoke with Android Authority, while another posted on Reddit. Both incidents show severe damage to the devices, highlighting the need for the safety update.

For most users, reaching 400 charge cycles usually takes between one and two years of typical phone usage. Once that point is reached, battery life and charging speed will be intentionally limited by the update. It is still unclear how much battery performance will be reduced.

In PCMag’s review, the Pixel 6a’s battery was described as “incredible,” and since the phone will continue receiving software updates until 2027, battery replacement could be a practical way to extend the device’s life. For the Pixel 4a, Google recommends replacing the battery immediately after the 400-cycle limit is reached, but no official advice has been given for the Pixel 6a yet.

Author’s Opinion Protecting users from potential battery fires should always come first, even if it means reducing battery performance. While this update may frustrate some Pixel 6a owners, preventing safety risks is far more important. Google’s decision to limit battery capacity and charging speed on affected devices is a responsible move. Clear communication and possibly offering battery replacements proactively would further reassure users. Phones are investments, and consumers deserve to feel confident that their devices are safe as well as functional.

Featured image credit: Heute

