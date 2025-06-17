Buying Nothing’s New Flagship Is About to Get Much Easier in the US

British tech brand Nothing has made waves with uniquely designed Android smartphones offered at affordable prices. Now, the company is making it much easier for American consumers to get their hands on the upcoming Nothing Phone (3).

Wider Availability Through Amazon and Official Website

Nothing’s CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Phone (3) will be sold in the United States via Amazon and Nothing’s own website. Pei emphasized that this move marks a significant step forward for the company in the competitive US smartphone market.

“We have always said we are building for the long term, and now we’re ready to take that next step in the US,” Pei said. “Phone (3) is not just another launch. It is a signal of where we are as a company. The smartphone market in the US is dominated by two players, but a lot of people are hungry for something different.”

Previous Nothing phones were available in the US but involved complicated purchasing processes compared to more established brands like Apple or Samsung. The Nothing Phone (2) saw only limited availability, while newer releases were sold through a beta program that did not offer after-sales support.

Pei noted that they’ve seen promising user conversion rates and believe Phone (3) is the right product at the right time to scale in North America.

Network Compatibility and Canadian Expansion

The Phone (3) will support 4G and 5G on AT&T and T-Mobile networks, though there’s no confirmation about Verizon compatibility, suggesting it may not be supported. Additionally, Nothing will expand sales in Canada by offering its phones through Best Buy.

Nothing has not officially announced the price of Phone (3), but it is expected to be around $1,100 in the US. In the UK, Pei previously stated the target price is approximately £800.

The company is set to reveal more details on July 1 at a launch event, which will also introduce Nothing’s first pair of over-ear headphones.

Author’s Opinion Nothing’s decision to simplify access to its phones in the US through popular retail channels like Amazon is a smart and necessary move. Breaking into the US smartphone market dominated by a few giants requires ease of purchase and strong after-sales support. Offering wider availability paired with competitive pricing could help Nothing attract consumers eager for fresh design and innovation. However, success will also depend on network compatibility and how well the company delivers on software and service. This expanded push shows ambition and could make Nothing a more familiar name in North America’s competitive tech landscape.

Featured image credit: Trusted Reviews

