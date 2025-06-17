Drs. Nicole Freels and Jamie Carter Expand Footcare Expertise with New Initiatives at Lexington Podiatry, Modern Podiatrist, and ToeTactics

A Legacy of Footcare Excellence: Drs. Nicole Freels and Jamie Carter Continue Their Podiatry Tradition

Dr. Nicole Freels and Dr. Jamie Carter, co-founders of Lexington Podiatry, Modern Podiatrist, and ToeTactics, are making significant strides in the field of foot and ankle care with their combined expertise and expanding initiatives. Both doctors bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to patient-centered care, blending their individual strengths to form a dynamic partnership in shaping the future of podiatry.

Dr. Freels, a double board-certified podiatrist, has nearly two decades of experience in podiatric medicine. Raised in South Portsmouth, Kentucky, she developed her passion for footcare at a young age, learning from her grandfather, Dr. Arthur O. Kelly, a pioneer in the field. Her deep-rooted commitment to providing personalized care and her innovative approach to podiatric treatments have led to the success of Lexington Podiatry and Modern Podiatrist.

Dr. Carter, a double board-certified podiatrist and pedorthist, shares a similar commitment to quality care. Hailing from Mount Vernon, Kentucky, Dr. Carter specializes in biomechanics, and pediatric care. She is known for her compassionate approach and has built a reputation for providing comprehensive treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Together, Drs. Freels and Carter have created a holistic podiatry practice that offers a wide range of services aimed at restoring foot health and improving quality of life.

Lexington Podiatry: A Hub for Comprehensive Foot Health Services

Founded with the vision of providing top-tier foot and ankle care, Lexington Podiatry is a renowned practice in Kentucky. Under the leadership of Dr. Freels and Dr. Carter, the clinic offers a diverse array of services, ranging from conservative treatments to advanced procedures designed to restore mobility and alleviate pain.

The clinic has earned the trust of the local community, including being the preferred provider for Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky for nearly two decades. Dr. Freels and Dr. Carter have built long-standing relationships with patients, including those at manufacturing facilities, schools, and sports events, providing free foot evaluations and education on preventive care. Lexington Podiatry continues to thrive as a community hub for footcare, expanding its offerings through innovative solutions and personalized services.

The team at Lexington Podiatry also includes highly skilled professionals like Dr. Carter, who brings additional expertise in biomechanics, and foot health, making the clinic a leader in comprehensive foot care. The collaborative efforts of both doctors ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care, whether they are dealing with routine foot issues or more complex conditions.

Modern Podiatrist: Innovating Footcare with Premium Products

In 2010, Dr. Freels launched Modern Podiatrist, a product line designed to address various footcare needs. The brand offers premium products that feature natural ingredients and prescription-strength treatments. The product range includes hydrating balms, foot scrubs, and therapeutic solutions, which are widely recognized for their effectiveness in managing foot conditions like toenail fungus, calluses, athlete’s foot, and dry skin.

The Modern Podiatrist line has earned praise from podiatrists, patients, and spas alike. It is now featured in therapeutic pedicures at high-end establishments such as The Marriott Spa at Griffin Gate. With a commitment to providing safe and effective at-home care, Modern Podiatrist continues to grow, offering individuals the tools to manage their foot health outside of the clinical setting.

Drs. Freels and Carter’s collaboration in Modern Podiatrist reflects their shared goal of providing quality footcare to the broader community. By blending traditional podiatry with modern product innovations, they aim to make foot health accessible and convenient for everyone.

ToeTactics: Empowering Podiatrists with Expert Consulting Services

Recognizing the need for sustainable growth in podiatric practices, Drs. Freels and Carter launched ToeTactics, a consulting service dedicated to helping podiatrists improve their practices. The service focuses on fractional marketing, patient acquisition, retention, and streamlining operations, providing customized solutions to support the success of podiatric businesses.

ToeTactics has quickly gained popularity among podiatrists seeking to enhance their visibility, expand their patient base, and increase practice efficiency. With Dr. Freels’ expertise in the business of podiatry and Dr. Carter’s patient-centered approach, ToeTactics is poised to make a significant impact on the future of podiatric care.

A Vision for the Future: Drs. Freels and Carter’s Continued Commitment to Excellence

The partnership between Drs. Freels and Carter mark a bright future for podiatry in Kentucky. Both doctors remain committed to delivering exceptional patient care, supporting fellow podiatrists, and continuing their work with Lexington Podiatry, Modern Podiatrist, and ToeTactics. Their shared vision of providing comprehensive foot health solutions while fostering a collaborative environment for fellow podiatrists will continue to shape the landscape of footcare in Kentucky and beyond.

The future holds exciting plans for both doctors, including the release of new footcare products and expanding their consulting services to help even more podiatric practices thrive. Dr. Freels and Dr. Carter’s unwavering dedication to their patients and the field of podiatry ensures that they will remain at the forefront of foot health innovation for years to come.

About Dr. Nicole Freels

Dr. Nicole Freels, FACPM, C.Ped, is a double board-certified podiatrist and the founder and CEO of Lexington Podiatry and Modern Podiatrist. With nearly 20 years of experience in podiatric medicine, Dr. Freels is known for her patient-centered care and innovative approach to foot and ankle health. As a second-generation podiatrist, she continues the legacy of her grandfather, Dr. Arthur O. Kelly, by offering comprehensive treatments that blend traditional podiatric care with modern advancements. Dr. Freels is also passionate about educating others and providing accessible footcare solutions through her product line, Modern Podiatrist, and her consulting service, ToeTactics.

About Dr. Jamie Carter

Dr. Jamie Carter, DPM, C.Ped, is a distinguished podiatrist and the co-owner of Lexington Podiatry.. With certifications from the American College of Podiatric Medicine (ACPM) and the American Board of Certification in Pedorthics, Dr. Carter specializes in biomechanics, and pediatric footcare. She is known for her compassionate, patient-first approach and her emphasis on prevention. Dr. Carter’s extensive training in podiatric care allows her to provide comprehensive treatment plans tailored to each patient’s needs. As a partner in Lexington Podiatry, Modern Podiatrist, and ToeTactics, Dr. Carter is committed to advancing podiatric care and supporting the growth of fellow podiatrists.

Media Contact

Nicole Freels, DPM, FACPM, C.Ped

Lexington Podiatry

Website: Modern Podiatrist Lexington Podiatry

Instagram: @dr.freels_good | @lexingtonpodiatry | @modernpodiatrist

YouTube: Lexington Podiatry YouTube Channel

TikTok: @lexingtonpodiatry