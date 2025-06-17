DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

SpaceX Reaches Major Milestone in Starlink Satellite Production

ByHilary Ong

Jun 17, 2025

SpaceX Reaches Major Milestone in Starlink Satellite Production

SpaceX has hit a significant milestone by producing 10 million Starlink satellite internet dishes, marking rapid growth in manufacturing capacity.

Accelerated Production Pace

Sujay Soman, a senior facilities manager at SpaceX, noted in a now-private LinkedIn post that it took nearly four years to produce the first 5 million kits. Since then, SpaceX doubled that output in just about 11 months. This expansion coincides with the company announcing it has surpassed 6 million Starlink subscribers.

Starlink terminals were initially manufactured at SpaceX’s Hawthorne, California facility. However, in late 2023, SpaceX opened a dedicated factory in Bastrop, Texas, focused solely on producing Starlink dishes.

By March, the Bastrop facility reached a production capacity of 15,000 dishes per day, equating to nearly 5.5 million units annually. This is a massive jump from 2021 when production was only 5,000 dishes per week.

The Bastrop factory is set to expand by over 1 million square feet this year, reaching a total of 1.7 million square feet. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell also expressed expectations for Bastrop to become the largest printed circuit board manufacturing site in the United States.

Impact on Consumers and Market Expansion

Increasing manufacturing output has helped lower hardware costs for consumers. Since April, SpaceX has offered free standard Starlink dishes, usually priced at $349, in parts of the US when customers commit to a year of service.

The residential Starlink plan is priced at $120 per month in the US, with a more affordable “residential lite” plan at $80 per month offering slower speeds.

Additionally, higher production capacity supports SpaceX’s plans to expand Starlink’s commercial presence in other countries, including India, where launch preparations are underway.

Author’s Opinion

SpaceX’s rapid scaling of Starlink production demonstrates the company’s commitment to making satellite internet widely accessible. By significantly increasing output and reducing hardware costs, SpaceX is well-positioned to connect underserved regions and compete in global markets. The Texas factory expansion is a clear signal that the company views Starlink as a long-term venture with massive growth potential. If SpaceX continues this trajectory, Starlink could become a key player in bridging digital divides worldwide.

Featured image credit: Tremhost

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Multi-Chain Compatibility and Cross-Chain Bridging: How ZHGUI Exchange Breaks Blockchain Silos
Jun 17, 2025 Ethan Lin
Bitcoin Drops as Reports Surface of Trump Calling Advisers to Situation Room
Jun 17, 2025 Dayne Lee
McMorris Power Washing Introduces Soft Wash Techniques for Delicate Roofs and Houses in Long Island
Jun 17, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801