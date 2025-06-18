DMR News

Android Instant Apps Scheduled for Shutdown This December

ByHilary Ong

Jun 18, 2025

Google is ending support for Android Instant Apps, a feature that allowed users to try apps without fully installing them. Launched in 2017, Instant Apps aimed to save users from lengthy downloads and reduce storage use.

Instant Apps let Android users run lightweight versions of apps directly from the Google Play Store. The feature targeted users concerned about data consumption or device storage space, especially in mobile gaming, where quick access can boost player onboarding.

Why Instant Apps Didn’t Catch On

For Instant Apps to work, developers had to shrink their apps to under 15MB—a challenging demand given the size and complexity of modern apps. This barrier limited widespread adoption, although some apps like Wish and Vimeo experimented with Instant Apps.

Support for Instant Apps will continue until December 2025. After that, Google will disable all Google Play Instant APIs, effectively ending the feature. Currently, only a few apps still support Instant Apps; one example is the Finnish evening newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, which offers an Instant App version.

Author’s Opinion

Android Instant Apps offered an innovative way to streamline app discovery and reduce download friction. However, the strict size limits and technical challenges made it difficult for developers to adopt widely. With internet speeds improving and storage becoming less of a constraint, users now prefer full-featured apps. While Instant Apps may fade away, the core idea of quick, lightweight access remains relevant—potentially inspiring future innovations that better balance performance and convenience.

Featured image credit: nekoroid via Flickr

