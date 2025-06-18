Block Party Broken Arrow Announced for June 27–28 with Live Concerts and Fireworks Celebration

Festivities Return to New Orleans Square

The City of Broken Arrow has officially announced the return of its highly anticipated summer tradition—the New Orleans Square Block Party. Set for June 27 and June 28, the event will take place from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM each night, offering two evenings of music, food, family fun, and patriotic celebration.

Now a signature Independence Day kickoff in the region, the Block Party Broken Arrow is held at New Orleans Square and remains free to the public, welcoming residents and visitors alike to enjoy the festive spirit.

Headline Concerts Led by National Artists

A major draw of the block party continues to be its live concert series, programmed and presented by Waters Edge Winery. The stage will feature well-known artists, including:

Kevin Chalfant , formerly of “Journey” and “The Storm”

, formerly of “Journey” and “The Storm” John Elefante , lead vocalist for the iconic band “Kansas”

, lead vocalist for the iconic band “Kansas” Glenn Burtnik , known for his time as lead singer and guitarist of “Styx”

, known for his time as lead singer and guitarist of “Styx” Brady Seals, of “Seals and Crofts 2” and former lead singer of “Little Texas”

Local favorites will also perform, with FatCat taking the stage Friday, June 27, and a Saturday lineup featuring Farm Cat, Michele Warren, Soupbone, and a return appearance from FatCat. Concerts begin early evening and will conclude just before the nightly fireworks.

Celebration Includes Food, Vendors, and Kids Activities

New Orleans Square will transform into a family-focused boardwalk with themed vendors and carnival-style activities. A wide variety of food trucks will serve attendees, offering cuisine options from local and regional culinary vendors.

Families will also enjoy a specially curated Kids Zone, designed to keep children engaged with interactive games and entertainment throughout the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets or chairs, as seating will not be provided on-site.

Fireworks Display Each Night at 10:00 PM

Each night will end with a 10:00 PM fireworks display, launching from New Orleans Square and visible across much of Broken Arrow. This show provides a colorful and energetic tribute to Independence Day, offering families and visitors a shared moment of celebration beneath the summer sky.

Presented by Waters Edge Winery and Community Sponsors

The concert series and entertainment experiences are made possible by the support of numerous sponsors, including:

City of Broken Arrow

Waters Edge Winery

Melia Advisory Group

Phoenix Restoration

Titan Title

Supermercados Morelos

Waters Edge Winery, an award-winning venue in Broken Arrow’s Rose District, remains at the center of this celebration. In addition to producing the live concert lineup, the winery is a year-round destination for food, wine, and local events.

A Free Event for the Broken Arrow Community

With no admission fee and a full slate of music, vendors, and family programming, the New Orleans Square Block Party continues to grow in stature and popularity across northeastern Oklahoma.

Community members and regional visitors are invited to participate in this celebratory experience, which blends national musical talent with a strong sense of local pride. For more information about the event, please visit the official website of Waters Edge Winery.

About Waters Edge Winery

Located in the heart of Broken Arrow’s Rose District, Waters Edge Winery is a boutique winery and bistro offering handcrafted wines, locally inspired dishes, and regular live events. The winery has been recognized for its support of community festivals, including its ongoing partnership with the New Orleans Square Block Party.

For details about menu offerings, event bookings, and winery news, visit wewba.com.

Media Contact

Waters Edge Winery – Event Organizer

Email: Info@wewba.com

Website: https://www.wewba.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watersedgeba

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wewba/