Chuckwalla Digital Wins “Best Up-and-Coming Agency” at the Netty Awards

ByEthan Lin

Jun 18, 2025

The Netty Awards, one of the most esteemed accolades in the digital landscape, has officially named Chuckwalla Digital as the winner of the “Best Up-and-Coming Agency” category. This honor recognizes Chuckwalla’s standout work in transforming digital marketing for service professionals in the trades through a potent mix of creative storytelling and data-driven strategy.

Known for its specialized work in niches like kitchen and bath remodeling, real estate, and dispensaries, Chuckwalla Digital has rapidly earned a reputation for delivering measurable results. From doubling lead generation for a local cleaning service to significantly boosting online visibility for dispensaries, the agency’s tailored approach has elevated its clients’ digital footprints and business outcomes.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized by the Netty Awards,” said Max Karren, President of Chuckwalla Digital. “Our mission from day one has been to help hardworking service professionals compete — and win — online. This award is a reflection of the results we’ve achieved for our clients and the passion we put into every project.”

What sets Chuckwalla apart is its commitment to fusing bold creative elements with conversion-focused design. Through custom landing pages, immersive visuals, and content that speaks directly to niche audiences, the agency consistently delivers campaigns that drive engagement and results.

This Netty Award win solidifies Chuckwalla Digital’s position as a rising star in the digital marketing world and underscores its role in shaping the future of the industry.

About Chuckwalla Digital

Chuckwalla Digital is a next-generation digital marketing agency dedicated to helping service-oriented businesses thrive online. With a keen focus on niche markets and data-backed strategy, the agency crafts customized solutions that elevate brands and drive results.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

