Meta Threads Tests Spoiler-Free Discussions for Movies and Series

Yasmeeta Oon

Jun 18, 2025

Meta is testing a new feature on Threads designed to keep conversations about movies, TV shows, gaming, and other entertainment free of spoilers. The feature blurs content that users mark as spoilers, preventing accidental reveals while allowing others to tap and view the hidden content if they wish.

How the Spoiler Feature Works

The feature is currently in a limited testing phase with select users. Content creators are responsible for tagging posts or images as spoilers, which triggers the blur effect. This puts control in the hands of users to protect discussions from unwanted disclosures without restricting conversations.

The spoiler protection applies to various topics, including films, series, games, and books. Both text and images can be blurred to maintain spoiler-free spaces.

Meta has been steadily adding features to Threads since its launch, including a dedicated Media tab for easier access to uploaded photos and videos, tools to reduce spam and block unwanted replies, and the ability to add topics to bios for better community connection.

What The Author Thinks

Giving users the power to tag and reveal spoilers fosters a more respectful and engaging environment on Threads. This approach balances freedom of expression with consideration for those wanting to avoid spoilers. As conversations around entertainment deepen on social platforms, such thoughtful features are essential to keep users comfortable and connected.

Featured image credit: ToffeeDev

