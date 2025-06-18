Donald Trump Jr. Launches Trump Mobile with Smartphone and Wireless Plan

The Trump family, already involved in various businesses from real estate to cryptocurrency, is expanding into telecommunications with Trump Mobile. Announced by Donald Trump Jr., the venture introduces a new smartphone and a wireless plan.

Eric Trump will lead the company, aiming to serve customers who feel underserved by existing telecom providers and promising “true value” to American consumers. Trump Mobile operates as a white-label service, reselling wireless plans through Liberty Mobile, a low-cost mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

Products and Pricing

The wireless offering, called “The 47 Plan” — likely a nod to Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. president — provides unlimited data with speeds throttled after 20GB and costs $47.45 per month. Alongside the plan, Trump Mobile will release the “T1,” a smartphone made in America.

Beyond telecommunications, the Trump family has pursued technology projects following the President’s removal from major social platforms. Starting with a blog site, they evolved to launch Truth Social, a social media platform with features including live TV streaming.

In the cryptocurrency space, they created World Liberty Financial, a decentralized currency platform that has partnered with notable figures such as Justin Sun.

Author’s Opinion Trump Mobile’s entry into the telecom sector seeks to appeal to a specific group feeling underserved by traditional providers. By combining political branding with a straightforward, affordable plan and a made-in-America phone, it taps into a loyal base. Success, however, will depend on how well the service performs in a competitive landscape where quality and price matter most. The venture might carve out a niche, but lasting impact requires more than just a familiar name.

Featured image credit: DonanimHaber

