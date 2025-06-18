DMR News

“J-Beauty & K-Beauty Meet Chengyang” Fashion Consumption Season Event held in Chengyang district, Qingdao

Jun 18, 2025

From May 29 to 30, the “J-Beauty & K-Beauty Meet Chengyang” Fashion Consumption Season event was held at the Chunzhou International Cultural Plaza in Chengyang district of Qingdao, Shandong province.

Jointly organized by Qingdao Jiada Group and Shandong Branch of Korean Community China, the event featured 40 themed booths, offering a wide range of products including skincare, makeup, personal care, and lifestyle goods for visitors to explore and purchase.

On the first day, a professional styling team from South Korea presented the latest Korean makeup and hair shows.

With stunning performances by models, the audience experienced firsthand the unique charm of Korean beauty and hair design.

The second day featured a “Beauty Experience Day”, focusing on immersive activities such as a face mask trial zone, skincare treatment area, and one-on-one beauty consultation counters.

Visitors could test out popular products on site and receive personalized skincare advice, further boosting Chengyang’s beauty and cosmetics-driven consumption.

As a key urban district of Qingdao, Chengyang has cultivated enduring and dynamic partnerships with Japan and South Korea over the years.

Since the beginning of this year, Chengyang District has actively leveraged its strengths in Japan-Korea relations to create and cultivate new consumption scenarios and business formats.

The district is striving to build a new dual-engine model that both attracts inbound consumption and encourages the return of overseas consumption.

This “J-Beauty & K-Beauty Meet Chengyang” event stands as a vibrant celebration of the synergy between the allure of Japanese and Korean beauty brands and the dynamic energy of Chengyang district.

Moving forward, Chengyang district will continue to implement national, provincial, and municipal policies to boost consumption.

A series of exciting campaigns—such as “Taste Chengyang,” “Shop in Chengyang,” “Travel in Chengyang,” and “Enjoy Chengyang”—are expected to be launched to further expand domestic consumption, tap into market potential, and inject fresh momentum into Qingdao’s goal of becoming an international consumption center city.

