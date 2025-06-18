Rewriting The Narrative: Heidi Solomon-Orlick’s Reinvention After Corporate and Embracing The Next Chapter

The Power of Reinvention: Life Beyond Corporate

Heidi Solomon-Orlick, a seasoned sales expert and champion for diversity, equity, inclusion and active aging, has defied conventional career expectations by embracing a vibrant new chapter after a 30-year career in the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) industry. Far from slowing down, Heidi’s transformation reflects the notion that it’s never too late to pursue your passions, create a legacy, and find your life’s purpose—even after turning 60.

Heidi’s journey is a testament to the idea that reinvention is possible at any age. After spending decades as a senior sales leader, she shifted her focus to full-time entrepreneurship following her layoff and being “aged out” of her Corporate career at age 63. As the founder of GirlzWhoSell, Heidi’s dedication to empowering the next generation of women in sales has taken center stage. GirlzWhoSell Academy provides training, scholarships, mentorship, and career readiness programs to young women from underserved communities, opening doors to career opportunities in professional sales. This initiative aims to democratize access to sales education and create a pipeline of diverse, early-stage female sales talent, addressing the gaps in representation within the field.

Championing Diversity Through Sales

Heidi’s company, GirlzWhoSell, is on a mission to address the pressing diversity pipeline gap in the sales industry. Unlike many organizations that focus on women already in sales, GirlzWhoSell seeks to influence young women early on. By partnering with high schools , colleges and nonprofits, the organization emphasizes the value of sales as a career path, particularly for those looking for financial independence and the opportunity to break generational cycles of poverty.

“This is about creating access,” says Heidi. “Sales is a life skill and a profession that opens doors to countless opportunities. We have to start having these conversations with young women long before they enter the workforce. By investing in them at an earlier stage, we can build a more diverse and equitable sales community for the future.”

Heidi is also exploring ways to extend her impact even further, with plans for a middle-school Summer Camp and GirlzWhoSell Kidz Klub, both designed to teach sales and entrepreneurship skills to younger students. This vision is grounded in her belief that fostering these skills early on can set up a generation of girls who will thrive in their professional lives.

An Accomplished Author with a Vision

Beyond her corporate success and advocacy, Heidi Solomon-Orlick is an accomplished author on a mission to create meaningful and empowering books. After contributing a chapter to Upward: Leadership Lessons for Women on the Rise in 2020, she published her first book, Heels to Deals: How Women Are Dominating in Business-to-Business Sales. The book has received widespread recognition for highlighting the resilience and triumphs of women in the male-dominated world of B2B sales.

In late 2024, Heidi fulfilled a lifelong dream by launching her debut children’s book, I Have a Voice: A Book of Listening. The story encourages children to trust their inner voice and use it for positive change. Heidi’s work continues to inspire confidence, empathy, and connection in young readers, leading to a publishing deal for two more picture books. Her legacy in children’s literature grows stronger with each project.

The Courage to Pivot and Persevere

Heidi’s story is not just one of career success, but one of perseverance, resilience, and embracing new opportunities. In the past five years alone, she has not only launched GirlzWhoSell, authored an award-winning book and followed her dream of becoming a children’s author, but she has also overcome a battle with skin cancer, embraced her role as a first-time grandmother, and, to support her travel obsession, became certified as a travel agent advocating for female travelers over 50. She continues to grow as an influencer, sharing her passion for sales, diversity, and active aging with a broad audience.

Her achievements after 60 demonstrate that it’s never too late to make significant changes in life. Heidi’s journey underscores the importance of “rewirement”—a process where individuals intentionally choose to redirect their careers and lives toward a new purpose after traditional career paths come to an end.

“What I’ve learned is that your future might never look exactly as you plan, but it will be what you were inspired to create,” says Heidi. “It doesn’t matter how old you are or what your background is, if you’re willing to take risks, trust your instincts, live your values and follow your passion, anything is possible.”

Heidi has often been recognized for her contributions to the sales industry and leadership, receiving four Stevie Awards and earning multiple-year recognition as one of the Top 100 Women in Sales by Demandbase. She’s also been named a 2x Top 50 Women Leader of New Hampshire by Women We Admire and in 2025, she was honored as a Top 15 Women in B2B Sales Influencer by Clutch, a testament to her impact on the industry.

Redefining Legacy

Heidi Solomon-Orlick’s journey proves that reinvention is possible at any age. It’s never too late to follow your dreams and leave a meaningful legacy. Through her work at GirlzWhoSell, her advocacy for women and diversity, and her commitment to active aging, Heidi reshapes the future of sales, leadership, and women’s empowerment.

Her story inspires others, especially women over 50, to embrace reinvention and recognize that each new chapter offers an opportunity to create something impactful. As Heidi often quotes from Maya Angelou, “If you’re going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can’t be erased.”

About Heidi Solomon-Orlick

Heidi Solomon-Orlick is the Founder & CEO of GirlzWhoSell, an organization focused on empowering young women from underserved communities by introducing them to sales and leadership. With over 30 years of experience in global sales and executive leadership, Heidi has contributed to generating over $1.5 billion in revenue within the BPO industry. As a three-time author, including the award-winning Heels to Deals: How Women Are Dominating in Business-to-Business Sales, she is a recognized advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In addition to leading GirlzWhoSell, Heidi serves as Chief Revenue Officer at The DORS Group, powered by Keller Williams. Her extensive achievements include receiving four Stevie Awards and being named one of the Top 100 Women in Sales by Demandbase. Known for her advocacy in empowering women and supporting active aging, Heidi continues to make a significant impact in sales, publishing, and DE&I.

