Northwest Counseling and Wellness Empowers Women to Heal and Reclaim Their Lives

Northwest Counseling and Wellness Launches Specialized Trauma-Informed Counseling for Women

Northwest Counseling and Wellness, Inc. is revolutionizing the support available to women who are healing from narcissistic abuse and undergoing midlife transitions. Founded by Joanie Hansen, an experienced counselor and international bestselling author, the practice offers faith-based, trauma-informed counseling and coaching designed to help women reclaim their emotional freedom and step into their true potential.



“We work with women who are navigating some of the most difficult transitions in their lives,” said Joanie Hansen, CEO of Northwest Counseling and Wellness, Inc. “Through personalized care that combines clinical expertise with heartfelt compassion, we help women rediscover who they are and empower them to build the life they deserve.”

A Faith-Based Approach to Trauma Recovery

Joanie Hansen’s unique approach to counseling is rooted in her personal faith and a deep understanding of trauma. Hansen combines her clinical training with her own lived experience, creating a space where women can heal at their own pace, reconnect with their inner strength, and cultivate lasting change.

“Faith plays an important role in the healing process for many of my clients. It adds an extra layer of strength and encouragement as they reclaim their lives,” Hansen explained. “The journey is about much more than surviving; it’s about finding peace, purpose, and the freedom to live authentically.”

Specialized Programs for Narcissistic Abuse Recovery and Midlife Transitions

Northwest Counseling and Wellness is dedicated to offering specialized programs for women dealing with narcissistic abuse. These programs offer the tools and support needed to break free from unhealthy patterns and rebuild a sense of self-worth. Hansen’s guidance helps women heal emotionally and mentally, equipping them with the skills to regain control over their lives.

Additionally, Hansen offers coaching for women navigating midlife transitions. This program helps participants reconnect with their identity, regain confidence, and achieve personal growth during a time of significant change.

“Whether someone is recovering from a traumatic relationship or stepping into a new phase of life, our programs are about more than healing—they are about transformation,” said Hansen.

Group Therapy: Empowering Women Through Connection

In addition to individual therapy sessions, Northwest Counseling and Wellness also offers group therapy for women healing from narcissistic abuse and navigating midlife changes. These group sessions provide a supportive and empowering environment for women to share their experiences and connect with others who are on similar journeys.

“Group therapy is a vital component of our approach,” Hansen shared. “It allows women to see that they are not alone and that healing is a process that can be done with the support of others. It is incredibly powerful for women to share, learn, and grow together.”

Building a Strong Reputation for Compassionate Care

Joanie Hansen’s work has garnered praise from both clients and industry peers for its depth of compassion and effectiveness. Testimonials consistently highlight her ability to blend clinical expertise with empathy and understanding, creating a space where women feel truly seen and supported.

Wonderful Morrison, CEO of LedHer Strategic Company, expressed, “Joanie’s lived experience, combined with her deep clinical knowledge, allows her to bring an authenticity and compassion to her work that is unmatched. Her ability to connect with clients on a personal level makes all the difference.”

Kristin Bentley, Founder and CEO of E.P. House, also praised Hansen’s work:

“Working with Joanie Elizabeth through E.P. House’s collaborative book project was nothing short of inspiring. Her voice is grounded in deep wisdom and authentic compassion—exactly what you’d expect from someone with two decades of experience guiding others toward healing and wholeness.

“Joanie has an extraordinary gift for helping others reconnect with their true selves. She doesn’t offer one-size-fits-all solutions—she listens deeply, meets you where you are, and walks beside you with unwavering support. Her chapter was a powerful reflection of who she is: a courageous, heart-led guide who champions every soul she serves.”

About Northwest Counseling and Wellness, Inc.

Northwest Counseling and Wellness, Inc. is a therapeutic practice founded by Joanie Hansen that specializes in trauma-informed counseling and coaching for women. The practice focuses on narcissistic abuse recovery, midlife reinvention, and overcoming codependency, offering personalized care that combines clinical knowledge with heartfelt compassion. Hansen’s approach is faith-based, creating an environment where women can heal, grow, and embrace their true potential.

Media Contact

Joanie Hansen

Northwest Counseling and Wellness, Inc.

Email: joanie@wellnesswithjoanie.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Youtube