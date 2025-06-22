DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

American Toy Makers Challenge Trump’s Tariffs at the Supreme Court

ByDayne Lee

Jun 22, 2025

American Toy Makers Challenge Trump’s Tariffs at the Supreme Court

Two family-owned American toy companies, Learning Resources and hand2mind, have urged the Supreme Court to fast-track their challenge to President Donald Trump’s tariffs. They want the justices to quickly determine whether the administration exceeded its authority by unilaterally launching a global trade war.

Since President Trump resumed office in January, his shifting tariff policies have created uncertainty for businesses and consumers about the future costs of imported products. The companies want the Supreme Court to bypass a pending appeal in the DC Circuit Court and address the core legal questions this year.

President Trump has invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a 1977 law giving presidents the power to regulate imports under certain conditions, to impose tariffs. However, a lower court ruled that the law does not grant broad authority to raise global trade barriers without limits.

The toy companies argue that the tariffs’ widespread impact and the administration’s “unfettered tariffing power” cannot wait for the usual appellate process.

In April, President Trump imposed a 10% universal tariff on most goods entering the U.S., alongside higher tariffs targeting China. Even if the courts overturn these tariffs, Trump may still use other legal avenues to impose duties, though these come with more restrictions.

Parallel Legal Battles and Political Stakes

In a separate lawsuit, a coalition of small businesses and a dozen states claimed that Trump had overstepped his authority by relying on IEEPA for tariffs. A federal court in New York agreed with them, threatening to halt Trump’s trade policies and sending shockwaves through global markets.

The administration appealed and secured a pause on that court order, keeping tariffs in place while the case moves forward.

The Supreme Court is expected to eventually resolve these legal questions. The toy companies’ appeal is a bid to accelerate that timeline.

The companies say the tariffs have dramatically raised effective rates to the highest levels in more than a century, reshaping the U.S. economy and global trade policy while adding hundreds of billions of dollars in costs to American consumers.

They warn that this level of tariff authority under IEEPA was never intended by lawmakers.

A Department of Justice spokesperson said the administration will “continue to vigorously defend President Trump’s agenda to confront unfair trade practices in court.”

What The Author Thinks

The rapid imposition and fluctuation of tariffs under the guise of emergency powers highlight the need for clearer legislative limits on executive authority in trade policy. While protecting domestic industries is vital, leaving such sweeping power unchecked risks destabilizing markets and burdening consumers with unpredictable costs. Congress must step up to ensure that trade tools are used transparently and with proper oversight.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Microsoft Hints at Next-Gen Xbox With More Open Store Access
Jun 22, 2025 Hilary Ong
Tumblr’s Content Filters Incorrectly Flag Posts as ‘Mature,’ Users Blame AI
Jun 22, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
DHL Express to Halt Operations Nationwide Due to Strike and Lockout
Jun 22, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801