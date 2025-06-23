DMR News

Google Is Removing an Android App Feature Most Users Likely Didn’t Use

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 23, 2025

Launched in 2017, Android Instant Apps offered users a way to try certain apps without fully downloading them. The goal was to save users time and conserve phone storage space. Despite these advantages, the feature never caught on widely and is now set to be discontinued this December.

Why Instant Apps Didn’t Take Off

Google initially targeted the mobile gaming sector, promoting Instant Apps as a method to onboard new players deterred by lengthy download times. However, developers faced the tough challenge of reducing app sizes to a strict 15MB limit—a difficult ask for modern apps, even stripped-down versions.

As a result, Instant Apps saw limited adoption. While some apps like budget retailer Wish and video platform Vimeo experimented with Instant Apps, mainstream usage remained low.

Support for Instant Apps will continue on the Google Play Store until December 2025. After that, Google Play Instant APIs will cease to function.

If you’re interested in testing Instant Apps before the shutdown, options are scarce. One of the few remaining apps offering Instant Apps is the Finnish evening newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

What The Author Thinks

The discontinuation of Android Instant Apps highlights how user behavior and developer priorities have evolved. With faster networks, larger storage capacities, and the rise of streaming and cloud-based apps, the need to trial apps without downloading has diminished. While Instant Apps was a clever solution for its time, today’s ecosystem favors full-featured apps and seamless updates. Google’s decision to sunset the feature is a natural step in the mobile platform’s evolution, making way for innovations better suited to current user habits and technological capabilities.

Featured image credit: Rentgen-lk via GoodFon

Yasmeeta Oon

