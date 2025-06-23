OpenAI’s $200M DoD Contract May Put Pressure on Partner Microsoft

OpenAI announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded it a contract valued up to $200 million to develop prototype systems that leverage its advanced AI models for administrative and other tasks.

The company outlined potential use cases, including helping service members access healthcare, optimizing program data management, and enhancing proactive cyber defense capabilities. OpenAI emphasized that all applications must adhere to its strict usage policies and guidelines.

DoD Clarifies Focus on AI for National Security

The DoD described the contract as an initiative to develop “prototype frontier AI capabilities” addressing critical national security challenges spanning both warfighting and enterprise areas. Whether this directly involves weapons systems or primarily supports ancillary functions such as administrative processes remains unspecified.

While OpenAI’s policies forbid individual users from employing its AI for weapon development, the company removed explicit prohibitions related to “military and warfare” in its terms of service in January 2024.

The Geopolitical Context and AI Competition

With growing concerns over advanced AI development in China, the DoD’s move to collaborate directly with OpenAI underscores the urgency for cutting-edge AI capabilities. Notably, Marc Andreessen, co-founder of venture firm Andreessen Horowitz—an OpenAI investor—recently described the AI race between China and the West as a “cold war.”

This new DoD contract highlights tensions in OpenAI’s relationship with Microsoft, which remains a major investor and partner. Microsoft has long held extensive federal government contracts, including with the DoD, managing secure cloud infrastructure essential for classified operations.

Only in April did Microsoft announce the DoD’s approval of its Azure OpenAI Service for all classified data levels. Now, the DoD appears to be engaging OpenAI directly, potentially complicating Microsoft’s dominant position.

OpenAI framed this deal within its broader “OpenAI for Government” initiative, which consolidates contracts with various federal agencies, including the National Labs, Air Force Research Laboratory, NASA, NIH, and the Treasury.

Neither Microsoft nor OpenAI commented on the implications of this new contract when asked.

Author’s Opinion This contract reflects a pivotal moment in the evolving AI landscape where partnerships blur lines between collaboration and competition. OpenAI’s direct engagement with the DoD, bypassing its major backer Microsoft, hints at a growing ambition to assert independence and expand influence in the government sector. While Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure remains indispensable, the balance of power may shift as AI innovation accelerates and government agencies seek the most cutting-edge solutions—regardless of existing alliances. The coming years will test how these “frenemy” tech giants navigate cooperation, rivalry, and the high stakes of national security AI.

Featured image credit: Fortune Brainstorm Tech via Flickr

