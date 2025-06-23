All State Strategies LLC Expands to Michigan, Bringing Data-Driven ‘Precision Campaigning’ Methodology to 2026 Election Cycle

All State Strategies LLC Announces Expansion to Michigan

OTTAWA, Ohio — All State Strategies LLC, a political consulting firm founded by renowned strategist Justin Barnhart, is officially expanding its operations into Michigan, bringing its successful ‘Precision Campaigning’ methodology to a new set of clients. The firm, known for its data-driven approach, will now offer its services to candidates and political campaigns across Michigan ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 election cycle.

After years of success in Ohio, where Barnhart’s strategy has earned recognition for its ability to win close races, the firm is poised to help Michigan’s candidates navigate a highly competitive political environment. This expansion comes as the state is expected to play a critical role in the upcoming election, with tight partisan divisions and crucial races on the ballot.

“We’ve seen firsthand how Precision Campaigning can make all the difference in closely contested races,” said Justin Barnhart, Founder of All State Strategies LLC. “The methodology focuses on targeting small but critical voter groups, using data to drive direct, meaningful engagement. I’m confident that Michigan candidates will benefit from this approach, especially in such a volatile political climate.”

A Data-Driven Approach to Election Success

Precision Campaigning, developed by Barnhart and his team, is a method that targets key voter groups using sophisticated data analytics. Unlike traditional campaigning that casts a wide net, this approach hones in on specific segments of voters—often those who are disengaged or less likely to vote without direct outreach. By focusing on these critical pockets of voters, campaigns can avoid wasted spending and ensure that resources are used effectively.

In addition to its focus on voter engagement, the methodology also takes into account the time constraints and budget limitations that many campaigns face. Instead of investing heavily in expensive media buys or blanket outreach, Precision Campaigning uses data to target specific areas that are likely to have the greatest impact on the outcome of the election.

Proven Success in Ohio and Recognition as Ohio’s Best Political Consultant

Before launching its operations in Michigan, All State Strategies LLC achieved remarkable success in Ohio’s competitive political landscape. Barnhart and his team have repeatedly demonstrated the effectiveness of Precision Campaigning, helping candidates secure victories in races that were decided by razor-thin margins.

One notable example of the methodology’s success occurred in a recent contested state primary, where the firm’s targeted efforts on just nine critical precincts helped secure a 95-vote victory. By concentrating resources on these key areas, All State Strategies LLC was able to turn out enough voters to provide the necessary margin of victory. This victory exemplifies the precision and efficiency of the campaign’s data-driven approach.

The firm’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed. In June 2025, All State Strategies LLC was awarded the title of Best Political Consultant in Ohio of 2025. This prestigious award recognizes the firm’s innovative approach and impactful results, cementing its place as a leader in Ohio’s political consulting landscape.

“As campaigns become more sophisticated, it’s essential to find ways to work smarter, not just harder,” Barnhart explained. “In close races, the margin of victory is often measured in a few hundred or even a few dozen votes. Our methodology ensures that campaigns reach the right voters with the right message, maximizing the potential for victory.”

Navigating Michigan’s Political Landscape

With Michigan’s political environment growing increasingly polarized, the need for targeted, effective campaigning has never been more pressing. The state’s narrow partisan divisions mean that small changes in voter turnout can have a significant impact on the election outcome. All State Strategies LLC aims to equip Michigan candidates with the tools they need to succeed in this challenging landscape.

“As we’ve seen in Ohio, a targeted, data-driven approach can tip the scales in close elections,” Barnhart said. “In Michigan, we’re looking to replicate that success by helping candidates reach the voters who matter most. The goal is to ensure that every dollar spent and every minute of a candidate’s time is spent wisely.”

About All State Strategies LLC

All State Strategies LLC is a political consulting and government affairs firm founded by Justin Barnhart. The firm specializes in campaign management, public policy, and grant writing. Known for its innovative ‘Precision Campaigning’ methodology, All State Strategies LLC has worked with candidates in both Ohio and Michigan, providing them with the tools to win competitive races. The firm has also secured over $20 million in grants for rural businesses.

