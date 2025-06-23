DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Economy Latest Newsbreak

Mortgage Demand Falls Despite Lower Interest Rates

ByDayne Lee

Jun 23, 2025

Mortgage Demand Falls Despite Lower Interest Rates

Mortgage applications to purchase a home declined 3% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) seasonally adjusted index. Despite this weekly drop, application volume remained 14% higher than the same week last year.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances (up to $806,500) fell to 6.84% from 6.93%, marking its lowest level since April. Points, which include origination fees for loans with a 20% down payment, increased slightly to 0.66 from 0.64. The rate was just 10 basis points lower than at this time last year.

Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, attributed the decrease in rates to financial market volatility triggered by ongoing geopolitical conflicts and tariff uncertainties. However, he noted that despite lower rates, applications dropped as economic uncertainty weighed on potential homebuyers.

Refinance Activity Also Slows

Applications to refinance a home loan, typically sensitive to interest rate changes, fell 2% last week despite the rate drop. However, refinancing activity was still 25% higher than the same week a year ago.

Kan pointed out that both conventional and government refinancing applications declined, but VA (Veterans Affairs) purchase and refinance applications bucked the trend with slight increases. The average loan size fell to $380,200, the lowest since January 2025.

Mortgage rates remained relatively steady at the start of the week despite several economic reports. Experts are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s announcement on interest rates, expected to influence market movements.

Matthew Graham, chief operating officer at Mortgage News Daily, explained that while there is no chance of a rate cut, the focus will be on other details provided by the Fed, especially the “dot plot”—a chart showing Fed members’ rate expectations over the next few years—which carries significant weight with investors.

What The Author Thinks

The recent dip in mortgage rates might look promising on paper, but it’s clear that economic uncertainty remains a dominant factor holding back homebuyer enthusiasm. Lower rates alone can’t overcome concerns about job security, inflation, and market volatility. Until buyers feel more confident about their financial futures, demand will likely stay subdued despite cheaper borrowing costs. The housing market is as much a reflection of consumer sentiment as it is of interest rates, and right now, sentiment is shaky.

Featured image credit: PxHere

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

AIX 2.0 Set to Launch: From Elite Community to Global Platform, Redefining AI-Driven Intelligent Finance
Jun 23, 2025 Ethan Lin
All State Strategies LLC Expands to Michigan, Bringing Data-Driven ‘Precision Campaigning’ Methodology to 2026 Election Cycle
Jun 23, 2025 Ethan Lin
Chocolate Prices Surge Amid UK Inflation at Highest Level in Over a Year
Jun 23, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801