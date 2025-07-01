BBC Launches Paid Subscription Service for US Website Users

The BBC has introduced a subscription paywall for users accessing its website from the United States. Starting now, US visitors to BBC.com will need to pay $49.99 annually or $8.99 monthly to access most BBC News stories, features, and live streams of the BBC News channel.

Non-paying users will still have ad-supported access to select global breaking news, BBC Radio 4, the World Service, language services, and some newsletters and podcasts. The BBC’s UK audience and visitors from other countries will see no change.

Funding and Growth

Rebecca Glashow, CEO of BBC Studios Global Media & Streaming, described the paywall as a “major milestone” that will “unlock new opportunities for growth.” The new subscription model aims to supplement the corporation’s funding, which primarily comes from the UK’s licence fee, costing £174.50 per year and accounting for about two-thirds of the BBC’s income.

The BBC anticipates a £492 million budget deficit this financial year, underscoring the need for additional revenue sources. The UK government plans to review the BBC’s funding model, but the director general has rejected subscription fees for UK audiences, emphasizing the importance of a universal public service.

Aligning with Industry Trends

The BBC’s paywall echoes similar models used by the New York Times, the Telegraph, and the Sun, who have also placed selected content behind subscription barriers. BBC.com receives 139 million visitors worldwide, nearly 60 million from the US alone.

UK users will maintain access to BBC News while traveling in the US via the updated app.

Glashow expressed the corporation’s goal to “reimagine” news delivery in the US, combining trusted content in one accessible platform. BBC News CEO Deborah Turness highlighted growing North American audiences and the importance of trustworthy news amid global uncertainty.

The subscription offering will soon expand to include more documentaries, podcasts, and newsletters. The paywall will also roll out on the BBC app in the US at a later date. This follows the recent decision to block most stations on the BBC Sounds app for users outside the UK.

What The Author Thinks The BBC’s move to introduce a paywall for US visitors reflects the growing challenges faced by traditional media in securing sustainable revenue amid global competition and declining advertising dollars. While some may lament restricted access, offering premium, trustworthy content behind a subscription is a practical approach to ensure the BBC can continue providing quality journalism internationally without compromising its core UK public service.

Featured image credit: Brett Jordan via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.