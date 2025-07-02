Elon Musk Reiterates Criticism of Trump’s Big Bill as Senate Republicans Rush to Pass It

Elon Musk intensified his opposition Saturday to the sweeping tax and spending legislation championed by President Donald Trump, warning that the bill would devastate jobs and stifle emerging industries.

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,” Musk wrote on X ahead of a crucial Senate procedural vote to begin debate on the nearly 1,000-page legislation. “It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

Coinciding with his birthday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO added that the bill would be “political suicide for the Republican Party.” His remarks reignited tensions between the tech billionaire—who recently left his government role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency—and the administration he once supported.

Senate Republican leaders have been working overtime to pass the bill before Trump’s July 4 deadline, facing resistance from within their ranks.

History of Musk’s Public Feuds Over the Legislation

Musk has previously condemned the “big, beautiful bill” as “pork-filled” and a “disgusting abomination,” shortly after stepping down from his government position. He accused lawmakers who supported the bill of betraying the American people and threatened political retaliation against them.

The public clash escalated when Trump expressed disappointment with Musk’s comments. Musk then suggested, without evidence, that Trump was connected to files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Musk later walked back some of his posts, and Trump downplayed the feud in an interview.

While Musk’s political influence has declined since leaving government, he remains a major GOP donor, having contributed hundreds of millions to Trump’s 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Trump publicly pressured Republican senators opposing the bill, singling out Sen. Thom Tillis and threatening to campaign against him.

Despite opposition, the Senate narrowly cleared the procedural vote late Saturday, allowing formal debate to begin.

