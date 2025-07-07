Judith A. Ewa Announces New Children’s Book, Bibi Saves the Trees, a Bestselling Release in Environmental Awareness

Judith A. Ewa’s New Children’s Book Becomes a Bestseller

Judith A. Ewa, a distinguished children’s author and climate advocate, has officially launched Bibi Saves the Trees, the latest installment in her critically acclaimed Preserve the Planet series. Released on June 22, 2025, Bibi Saves the Trees has swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon, securing the #1 New Release bestseller spot in three key categories: Children’s Forest and Tree Books, Children’s Gardening Books, and Children’s Environment Books. The story emphasizes the importance of trees and their critical role in combating climate change, making it a vital addition to any child’s library.



Ewa’s Preserve the Planet series aims to introduce young readers to the environmental challenges we face today, breaking down complex issues like climate change into digestible stories that children can relate to and understand. Ewa’s approach is unique in its focus on encouraging children to take small, actionable steps toward a better, more sustainable future. Through Bibi Saves the Trees, children learn not just about the threats to their world, but also about what they can do to make a positive impact.

“Bibi Saves the Trees is not just a book about the environment—it’s about the power of youth to create change,” says Ewa. “I want children to know that even their smallest actions, like planting a tree or reducing waste, can make a big difference. It’s a message of hope.”

Award-Winning Author with a Passion for Sustainability

Ewa, who has received several prestigious accolades including the International Firebird Book Award, Global Book Award, and CIPA-EVVY Book Award, has spent over two decades working in international development and humanitarian assistance with a particular focus on climate change. Her global career in finance, sustainable development, and peacekeeping has allowed her to touch the lives of children in developing countries, where environmental issues are often deeply felt.

Her journey from finance professional to children’s author was fueled by a desire to empower the next generation to be proactive in protecting the planet. Ewa’s diverse career and passion for sustainability are reflected in the messages of her books, and Bibi Saves the Trees stands as a testament to her dedication to teaching children the importance of environmental stewardship.

Building a Better Future One Story at a Time

In addition to the educational content, each of Ewa’s books includes a glossary of terms to help children expand their vocabulary while also explaining key concepts like “deforestation” and “sustainability” in accessible ways. Furthermore, each book in the Preserve the Planet series includes an activity that encourages children and their communities to take action in real life.

Each story serves as an introduction to larger environmental issues, from ocean pollution to deforestation, giving young readers the tools they need to make a difference. The activity books that accompany each release offer a series of puzzles and games that help children develop problem-solving skills while reinforcing the book’s message of positive change.

A Collaborative Effort to Educate Future Generations

“Bibi Saves the Trees” has been praised by reviewers for its compelling narrative and its ability to educate children while also entertaining them. Monica Cordova, a well-known educator, praised the book, saying, “I thought Bibi Saves the Trees was fantastic. I smiled from the first page because Bibi’s love of nature is so sincere. Her reaction seems so genuine when she witnesses the destruction of the forest she loves. What I admired most, though, is how she uses her grief to motivate herself. It’s the sort of tale that quietly educates children that they can change the world.”

Additionally, Elian Anchundia, commented, “As a reader, I was thrilled to see how Bibi Saves the Trees inspires children to care for the planet with hope and action. The story is simple, one of the aspects that I like very much and without leaving aside the important aspects that this reading leaves us with as with the love she shows for nature, she transforms the sadness for a felled forest into a school project full of life. I loved how it conveys that every little action adds up. This book is undoubtedly a seed of ecological awareness that blossoms in the hearts of young readers.”

Through books like Bibi Saves the Trees, Ewa hopes to continue fostering a sense of responsibility in young minds, giving them the tools to protect and preserve the planet for future generations.

About Judith A. Ewa

Judith A. Ewa is an award-winning, bestselling children’s author known for her engaging stories that teach children about the environment. Her Preserve the Planet series includes books that address key climate change topics in ways that young readers can understand. A former finance professional with expertise in sustainable development, Ewa has worked with various international organizations to improve the lives of children, especially in developing countries. Judith holds an MBA from the University of Leicester and currently resides in Switzerland.

