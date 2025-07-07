Chungcheongbuk-do Premium Products Exhibition & Business Matchmaking Event held in Chengyang district, Qingdao

On May 29th, South Korea Chungcheongbuk-do Premium Products Exhibition & Business Matchmaking Event was successfully held at Chunzhou International Culture Plaza in Chengyang district of Qingdao, Shandong province. This event established a vital platform for economic and trade collaboration between the two regions, fulfilling what might be called an ‘early summer rendezvous’ across the seas.

As a sister province of Shandong, Chungcheongbuk-do shares strong industrial synergies with Chengyang, providing a solid foundation for deeper collaboration between both sides.

At the event, over 10 leading beauty and food companies from Chungcheongbuk-do engaged in one-on-one business matchmaking sessions with more than 40 local suppliers from Chengyang.

Additionally, representatives from over 20 enterprises—including the Qingdao Import & Export Commodity Consumption Center—reached preliminary cooperation agreements with South Korean firms such as HP&C Group.”

The Qingdao Beauty and Hairdressing Cosmetics Association also established a partnership with the Korean K-Beauty Industry Association.

Chungcheongbuk-do and Qingdao’s China-Korea International Cooperation Hub have agreed to establish a Chungcheongbuk-do Cosmetics Exhibition Center. The two parties will deepen collaboration in the cosmetics industry, facilitating resource sharing and creating synergistic advantages.

Kim Hong-sook, chairperson of the Chungcheongbuk-do Cosmetics Industry Association, said the delegation’s visit to Qingdao has yielded significant results, adding that beyond establishing a Chungcheongbuk-do Cosmetics Exhibition Center at the China-Korea International Cooperation Hub, they’ve forged comprehensive partnerships with Qingdao’s business community.

Chengyang district has maintained vibrant and enduring exchanges and cooperation with South Korea. Currently, over 1,300 Korean enterprises have established and expanded their operations in the district.

In 2024, Chengyang district introduced the country’s only Korean Food Safety Management Certification Institute, established the International Medical Beauty Industrial Park, and partnered with Korea’s largest cross-border e-commerce platform—Duomaiku—to build the Qingdao Import & Export Commodity Consumption Center.

The district added 124 newly registered Japanese and Korean enterprises, accounting for 67 percent of the city’s total.

Looking forward, Chengyang district will continue to deepen its exchange and cooperation with Chungcheongbuk-do, comprehensively strengthening practical cooperation with Korea in industries, technology, and more, promoting the connectivity of high-quality resources for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.