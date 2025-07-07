Amazon Freevee to Shut Down in August as Focus Shifts to Prime Video

Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service, Freevee, will officially shut down next month. The company has given users until August to enjoy the platform’s offerings before it completely goes offline. Freevee has served as a free, ad-supported television (FAST) streaming option since its launch, offering a variety of content including select Prime Video originals.

Timeline and User Notifications

While Amazon announced Freevee’s shutdown last year, it only recently shared a clear timeline for its closure. Users have begun receiving notifications confirming that the platform will no longer be available after August. Until then, viewers can continue streaming Freevee’s catalog without interruption.

Amazon is prioritizing its global streaming app, Prime Video, as the exclusive home for content previously available on Freevee. The company stated that Prime Video will continue to offer some free, ad-supported content alongside its subscription-based offerings. However, Prime Video’s ad-supported tier has drawn criticism for disrupting the streaming experience with frequent ads.

Freevee was launched in 2022 as a rebranding of the IMDb TV platform. It provided users in eligible regions with free access to a wide range of programming in exchange for viewing ads. Although Amazon already offered Prime Video to subscribers, Freevee catered to viewers seeking a no-cost option, including access to approximately 100 Prime Video Originals since 2023.

Despite its popularity, Freevee’s future became uncertain after Amazon shifted Prime Video to include an ad-supported tier on top of its paid subscription model. This change requires some users to pay extra to remove ads and access what Amazon calls the “real” premium streaming experience.

What The Author Thinks Amazon’s decision to shutter Freevee reflects a strategic consolidation aimed at strengthening Prime Video’s position, but it may alienate users who valued a truly free streaming service. As streaming giants compete fiercely, offering a seamless, less ad-intrusive experience will be crucial. Amazon risks losing viewers who dislike ads yet can’t afford premium subscriptions. Balancing ad revenue with user satisfaction is a tough act that will define the future of free streaming content.

