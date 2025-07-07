Apple Reportedly Delays ‘iPad Fold’ Launch, Puts Production on Hold

Apple’s highly anticipated foldable device, often referred to as the “iPad Fold,” has reportedly seen a pause in production. Recent reports indicate the device is not expected to launch soon as Apple focuses on other priorities. Early speculation had pegged the launch for next year, but timelines have since shifted.

Uncertainty Over Device Identity

From the start, there has been debate on whether the iPad Fold would resemble more of an iPad or lean towards the Mac lineup. Its size when folded or partially unfolded would be close to MacBook dimensions, fueling further speculation.

According to Digitimes, Apple has temporarily halted work on the iPad Fold. The company is facing manufacturing difficulties, rising production costs, and concerns over weak market demand, leading to the decision to set the project aside for now. No other specific devices are said to be prioritized in its place.

Launch Delays and Revised Timelines

Previous rumors, supported by analysts like Jeff Pu, pointed to a 2026 release date. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently suggested a launch could be as far out as 2028, which now seems the more probable timeline.

Rumors around a foldable Apple device have been circulating since 2022. Initial talk suggested the iPad Mini might be replaced by a foldable model, but that was later disproven as the iPad Mini 7 launched in 2024.

This year, speculation reignited with differing opinions from experts. Gurman maintains it will be a foldable iPad, while DSCC analyst Ross Young expects a foldable Mac. Another analyst proposes a hybrid device, combining features from both the iPad and Mac lines.

Despite differing views, one point of agreement remains: Apple is developing a foldable device with a display larger than a smartphone’s, set to arrive in the future.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s cautious approach to the iPad Fold shows an understanding that the foldable device market is still immature and demanding. Rather than rushing, Apple seems intent on delivering a polished, versatile product that can bridge tablet and laptop use cases. This delay might frustrate eager fans, but a well-executed foldable could redefine user experience and set new industry standards—something Apple’s reputation demands.

Featured image credit: Felix Wong

