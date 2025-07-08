Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Supports VRR, but Feature Is Not Functioning Properly

New tests have revealed that the Nintendo Switch 2 dock supports variable refresh rate (VRR) technology, despite initial claims from Nintendo that it did not. However, oddly, this feature is not enabled when using the Switch 2 console in docked mode.

VRR Works with Other Handheld Consoles on Switch 2 Dock

Testing showed that while the Switch 2 console itself cannot take advantage of VRR when docked, other handheld devices such as Valve’s Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go S, and ASUS ROG Ally X can utilize the dock’s VRR functionality. These third-party handhelds were connected to the dock via a USB-C adapter, allowing them to run VRR, including 4K at 120 frames per second.

Reddit users have confirmed these findings, noting that HDR and VRR both function correctly with these rival consoles when connected to the Switch 2 dock.

Nintendo Switch 2 VRR Limited to Handheld Mode

The Switch 2 does support VRR, but Nintendo has made it exclusive to handheld mode. Initially, the company suggested VRR support was available more broadly but later issued a clarification on May 16, apologizing for the confusion and stating that VRR is only available when the console is used as a handheld device.

At present, there is no way to enable VRR on the Switch 2 console while docked, despite the dock itself supporting the feature.

Author’s Opinion It’s puzzling that Nintendo has enabled VRR on the Switch 2 dock yet restricted the console from using it when docked. VRR can significantly improve gameplay smoothness and reduce screen tearing, especially on high-end TVs. By limiting VRR to handheld mode only, Nintendo may be holding back user experience and falling behind competitors who embrace VRR across all usage modes. This cautious approach could cost them among gamers who expect modern features on premium hardware.

Featured image credit: Heute

