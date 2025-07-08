OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Calls Himself ‘Politically Homeless’ in July 4 Post Criticizing Democrats

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a candid message on X this past Friday, revealing that he feels “politically homeless” as he perceives the Democratic Party no longer supports a “culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.” His remarks came as part of his Fourth of July reflections, where he expressed pride in being an American and confidence that the U.S. remains “the greatest country ever on Earth.”

Altman Advocates for ‘Techno-Capitalism’

In his post, Altman outlined his political philosophy, which he termed “techno-capitalism.” He believes strongly in encouraging wealth creation alongside mechanisms to fairly distribute that wealth. Altman wrote, “One doesn’t work without the other; you cannot raise the floor and not also raise the ceiling for very long.”

He added that he has held this view since his early 20s, a time when he felt Democrats aligned with it. However, he believes the party has since shifted in a direction he no longer supports.

Call for Candidates to Promote Shared Prosperity

Altman expressed a preference for political candidates who talk about how to enable everyone to enjoy the benefits and wealth of billionaires, rather than seeking to eliminate billionaires altogether.

This comment was likely directed at New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who recently stated on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that he does not believe billionaires should exist, citing concerns over inequality and the need for greater equality in the city, state, and country.

Efforts to reach Mamdani’s campaign for comment on Altman’s remarks have been made.

What The Author Thinks Altman’s frustration highlights a deeper tension in American politics — how to foster innovation and entrepreneurship while addressing wealth inequality. Encouraging economic growth that lifts everyone requires nuanced policies rather than simplistic calls to eliminate wealth. True progress lies in finding ways to share prosperity widely without stifling the drive that fuels technological and economic advancement.

