5Strands’ Pet Test Demonstrates Wellness Benefits in 3rd Party Study

Pet parents across the U.S. are increasingly seeking answers to unexplained skin irritation, digestive distress, and behavioral changes in their pets. With growing awareness of food intolerances and environmental sensitivities, the demand for personalized, non-invasive wellness solutions is rising fast. 5Strands is leading the way with their pet intolerance, sensitivity, and imbalances tests, designed to help pet owners make smarter choices to restore their pet’s health and vitality.

But, for solutions to truly stand out in a crowded market, science-backed validation is essential. That’s where consumer perception studies come into play; offering real-world insight into how products perform in everyday settings. For 5Strands, this kind of research not only supports their product claims but builds trust within the pet health community.

In a recent consumer perception study conducted by Citruslabs, the Pet Intolerances & Imbalances Test demonstrated notable improvements in pets’ vitality, digestion, and behavior after owners adjusted their pets’ diets and environments based on the test results. By Day 45 of using the product:

81.3% of participants said they would use the test again for other pets.

71.9% agreed that the test allowed them to make changes that improved their pet’s life.

68.8% would recommend the test to friends and family.

62.5% of pets experienced no upset stomachs in the last 15 days (up from 44.4% at Baseline).

81.25% of pets experienced no diarrhea (up from 63.9%), and 65.63% experienced no vomiting (up from 55.6%).

“These results are a strong affirmation of what we hear from customers every day: our test helps pets feel better,” said Austin Collins, CEO at 5Strands. “We’re proud to offer a tool that empowers pet owners to take their pet’s health into their own hands with clarity and confidence”

Unlike conventional pet wellness products that treat symptoms without addressing root causes, 5Strands’ test identifies potential intolerances and imbalances, ranging from food ingredients to environmental factors, so that pet owners can create tailored plans to improve their pets’ overall health and comfort. The test also scored highly on user-friendliness:

100% of participants said the instructions were easy to follow.

69.4% agreed the test report clear and easy to understand.

61.1% were able to interpret the results without veterinary assistance.

In addition to improvements in digestive and skin health, owners observed increased eagerness to eat and reduced signs of discomfort such as excessive scratching, chewing, or biting of irritated areas.

As more pet parents demand proactive, personalized health insights, 5Strands continues to innovate with science at their core. The Citruslabs study confirms that the Pet Intolerances & Imbalances Test is more than just a diagnostic tool, it’s a trusted solution for the future of pet wellness.

To learn more about 5Strands’ pet intolerance, sensitivity, and imbalance tests, visit www.5strands.com.

About 5Strands

Founded to revolutionize pet and human health diagnostics, 5Strands offers non-invasive hair testing that uncovers potential intolerances to food and environmental triggers. With easy-to-understand results and actionable insights, 5Strands empowers families to take control of their wellness journeys. Learn more at www.5strands.com.