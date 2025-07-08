Founders Legal Launches ‘Founders Film Initiative’ to Bring Accessible Legal Support to the Entertainment Industry

Legal planning is often the last line item on a film or television production budget—until it becomes the most urgent. A missed agreement, an unlicensed track, or a title conflict can delay a release, trigger litigation, or derail financing. Yet many producers, creatives, and investors still assume legal support is either out of reach or not essential.

Founders Legal is launching the Founders Film Initiative to change that.

Led by Beth B. Moore, senior counsel and veteran entertainment attorney, the initiative introduces a flex-fee legal model tailored to the realities of production. It uses AI to estimate legal costs based on budget—typically between 1.5%–5%—and caps fees accordingly. Any overages greater than 10% are treated as deferred compensation, paid only if the project earns revenue.

“We built Founders Film to help creative teams avoid preventable risks and move forward with clarity,” said Moore. “Legal doesn’t have to be expensive or unpredictable. It just has to be planned.”

Legal Risks Are Real—Even for Well-Resourced Productions

In 2024, the romantic comedy Together, starring Alison Brie and Dave Franco, made headlines after a lesser-known project (Better Half) alleged copyright infringement. Whether or not the claim holds up in court, the impact is real: reputational damage, legal costs, and potential distribution delays.

Across the industry, early legal oversights are more common than most admit. Productions frequently skip over essentials like copyright registration before development, clear IP ownership agreements between collaborators, or title searches to flag possible trademark conflicts. Music rights, location releases, and vague distribution contracts also rank among the most common—and costly—omissions. These shortcuts may save money upfront but often lead to delays, disputes, and financial loss.

Legal That Moves with the Pace of Production

Founders Legal created the flex-fee model to align legal services with the way productions actually operate. The approach introduces structure and predictability without slowing down workflows. Legal estimates are tied to budget from the start. Teams know their maximum costs. And in the rare case of overage, the deferred structure ensures legal support remains affordable.

“Legal should never be the reason a project stalls,” said Moore. “Our model helps teams get smart about protection without losing momentum or blowing the budget.”

Led by Counsel Who Knows the Industry

Beth B. Moore brings both legal precision and creative fluency to her work. With a background in film production, nonprofit arts leadership, and years of experience advising clients across the entertainment industry, she has worked with film studios, distributors, arts organizations, and festival teams. Her guidance reflects a deep understanding of how creative deals are structured—and how to protect them without slowing momentum.

At Founders Legal, she’s part of a team that supports the full spectrum of entertainment law—from rights protection and complex deal-making to litigation strategy across film, television, music, and digital media.

Legal Coverage from First Pitch to Final Credit

The Founders Film Initiative covers legal needs across the full production lifecycle. That includes drafting and negotiating talent and crew agreements, clearing music and media rights, performing IP audits and chain-of-title reviews, securing location permissions and insurance coverage, and structuring investor documentation.

Distribution agreements, equity financing frameworks, and title protection are also built in—giving teams both protection and leverage during release and sales phases.

Making Legal a Line Item—Not a Liability

By introducing structure and cost-alignment from the beginning, the Founders Film Initiative helps producers protect their work, avoid delays, and preserve creative control. The message is simple: if a production includes a budget for cinematography, it should include one for legal as well.

“Your story deserves protection,” said Moore. “And the people behind it do too.”

About Founders Legal

Founders Legal is a forward-thinking, full-service law firm based in Atlanta, GA, with a national footprint and a focus on innovation. The firm provides legal counsel in intellectual property, corporate law, litigation, and emerging technologies. Its team of attorneys brings a blend of deep technical experience and legal strategy to industries ranging from software and AI to media, health, entertainment, and energy. Founders Legal’s mission is to deliver cost-effective, client-aligned legal solutions that move as fast as its clients do.