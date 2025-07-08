ONCALL Announces Expansion of In-Home Disability Support Services in Regional Victoria

ONCALL Group Australia has announced a strategic expansion of its in-home disability support services across regional Victoria, reflecting its continued focus on improving service access for participants living beyond major metro areas.

The expansion addresses a longstanding concern among disability organisations in Victoria: that people in rural and regional areas often face significant gaps in service availability. By extending in-home support into regional communities, ONCALL aims to ease those barriers and ensure more consistent access to daily living assistance, community participation, and skill development.

ONCALL’s existing disability services have a firm foundation in metro areas, and its expansion will begin in Bendigo and Warrnambool, where the first regional in-home disability support hubs are being established in Flora Hill and Price Place. These locations have been selected due to their growing populations and increasing demand for in-home support, particularly among NDIS participants who have limited local options. ONCALL’s in-home services cover personal care, domestic assistance, transport, capacity building, and community engagement, delivered by experienced professionals with local insight.

The rollout aligns with increasing demand for reliable, locally based disability support in areas where participants may otherwise have to rely on inconsistent availability or travel long distances to receive help. ONCALL’s team recognises that regional delivery requires not only logistical coordination but also strong local engagement and long-term commitment to building trusted relationships. The organisation has invested in on-the-ground recruitment, training, and community consultation to ensure its services are responsive and grounded in local needs.

Building this presence in regional Victoria reflects ONCALL’s long-term focus on closing service gaps and responding to community priorities. Rather than applying a generic model, the organisation works to understand the unique challenges in each region, such as limited service providers, lower workforce availability, and long-standing inequities in access. By placing experienced support staff directly within these communities, ONCALL aims to make support more consistent, responsive, and accessible for participants and families.

In expanding its reach, ONCALL is also strengthening ties with sector partners to ensure continuity of care and a smoother pathway for participants navigating complex support systems. This includes coordination with local health networks, disability support groups, and accommodation providers to support sustainable care across service types. Its regional workforce capability is supported by established internal teams focused on training, recruitment, incident management, and participant engagement.

This expansion represents more than geographic growth, signalling a broader investment in place-based support that prioritises participant outcomes in every postcode. With its expansion, ONCALL is aiming to not only bring its service model to regional areas but also adapt it in ways that reflect the diversity and strengths of each local community. The organisation’s approach is shaped by feedback from participants, families, and support coordinators, who have identified a strong need for consistent, high-quality in-home services that allow people to stay connected to their communities.

As ONCALL continues to grow its regional presence, its focus remains clear: delivering disability services that support people to live safely, confidently, and independently in their own homes, regardless of where they live.