Musk Announces Plans to Form New Political Party Following Fallout with Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk revealed on Saturday that he is launching a third political party, calling it the “America Party,” following a public fallout with President Donald Trump over recent domestic policy legislation.

Musk, once a major donor and close adviser to Trump’s 2024 campaign, had openly criticized the president’s “big beautiful bill” for potentially adding trillions to the federal deficit. This disagreement sparked a major rift last month, cooling briefly before reigniting as the bill neared passage. Trump signed the legislation into law on Friday.

Musk tweeted on his social media platform, X, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Trump Dismisses Third Party Plans

President Trump called Musk’s move “ridiculous” and warned that a third party would only sow confusion. Speaking on Sunday before boarding Air Force One, he said, “We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system.”

Trump later described Musk as “off the rails” and a “train wreck” in a late-night post on Truth Social, emphasizing that third parties “have never succeeded in the United States.”

So far, there is no public record of Musk having registered the new party with the Federal Election Commission, a necessary step for legal recognition. Details about the party’s platform remain limited, though Musk has expressed a desire for a fiscally conservative agenda aimed at reining in government spending.

Shared Social Views but Divergent Economic Opinions

Musk and Trump reportedly share views on many social issues, but Musk has condemned the Republican spending plan as “debt slavery.” The U.S. two-party system has faced criticism from across the political spectrum, yet historical attempts to establish viable third parties have largely failed. Notably, Ross Perot’s 1992 independent presidential bid captured a significant popular vote but no electoral votes.

Experts note the challenges of launching a new political party, including financial burdens, legal hurdles, and voter hesitancy.

Musk has said the America Party aims to become active in next year’s midterm elections, focusing initially on a few key congressional races. Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to reconsider government contracts with Musk’s companies and has criticized the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk once led.

What The Author Thinks Launching a third party in the U.S. is a daunting task, often doomed by entrenched two-party dynamics and systemic hurdles. While Musk’s financial resources and name recognition offer a unique advantage, translating this into lasting political influence requires much more than bold announcements. Without clear policy proposals and grassroots support, the America Party risks becoming another fleeting political experiment.

