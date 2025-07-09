Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Reveals Faster, Thinner Foldable Set for This Week

A recent hands-on video has surfaced showcasing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, giving an early look at the South Korean tech giant’s latest foldable smartphone.

Early Impressions and Design Upgrades

The short video highlights several notable improvements to the new flip phone, which has been met with positive reactions. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a slimmer body compared to previous models, with a larger outer display that wraps around the camera modules. Reports suggest the outer screen measures approximately 4.1 inches, offering enhanced usability and a sleeker overall design.

Though the original video was removed from social media platforms, screenshots preserved by tech news sources reveal the fully functioning device and its packaging just days before Samsung’s official unveiling.

The leaked footage also hints at improved performance, with the Z Flip 7 running faster than its predecessor. Samsung appears to be focusing on refining the details—making the device thinner, sleeker, and more powerful for this year’s lineup.

Countdown to Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, where the company is expected to officially launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7. These foldable devices aim to compete strongly against rival brands offering thinner and more powerful foldables.

Good news for United States consumers: Samsung is reportedly not planning to raise prices on the new foldables despite being impacted by import tariffs. The company faces challenges related to tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on electronics imported from Korea, which include components from various non-American suppliers.

Author’s Opinion Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 represents more than just incremental updates—it reflects a strategic push to lead the foldable market by delivering a device that balances style, performance, and usability. The thinner design and larger outer display show Samsung is responding well to user demands and competition. Holding prices steady in the U.S. amid tariffs is a smart move that could keep the brand competitive and accessible.

Featured image credit: Kārlis Dambrāns via Flickr

