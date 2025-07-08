Trump Threatens Additional 10% Tariff on Countries Supporting ‘Anti-American’ BRICS Policies

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States will impose an extra 10% tariff on countries that align themselves with what he calls the “Anti-American policies of BRICS.” The announcement coincides with the ongoing BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The BRICS coalition, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran, issued a joint statement warning against “unjustified unilateral protectionist measures” and “the indiscriminate increase of reciprocal tariffs.” While not naming the U.S. directly, the statement expressed serious concerns over rising unilateral tariff and non-tariff barriers that conflict with WTO rules, warning these trade-restrictive actions could disrupt the global economy and widen economic disparities.

Trump’s Response

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated, “Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy.” When pressed for specifics on the policies, Trump did not elaborate.

Stephen Olson, a former U.S. trade negotiator, suggested that Trump’s reference to “anti-American” policies may point to BRICS’ desire to move beyond a U.S.-led global order in finance and governance, though how the U.S. will determine alignment remains unclear.

China’s Foreign Ministry condemned the use of tariffs as coercive tools and reaffirmed its opposition to trade wars during a Monday press briefing. The spokesperson criticized arbitrary tariffs as harmful to all parties involved.

The BRICS group also voiced support for Iran, condemning recent military strikes without directly naming Israel or the U.S.

Brazil, this year’s BRICS host, did not comment on Trump’s tariff threat.

Tariff Letters and Deadlines

Trump confirmed that the U.S. will begin sending letters to 12 countries on Monday, detailing the specific tariff rates and trade agreements. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that tariffs would take effect on August 1 for countries that have not negotiated agreements, emphasizing this date as a firm deadline.

This move follows a 90-day suspension of steep tariffs announced in April, which is set to expire on July 9, raising concerns among investors and trading partners.

What The Author Thinks The threat of additional tariffs on countries aligned with BRICS reflects deepening geopolitical divides that risk further destabilizing global trade. While intended to protect American interests, such aggressive measures may backfire by prompting retaliatory actions and driving trading partners closer to alternative blocs like BRICS. Sustainable economic growth demands multilateral dialogue over unilateral trade barriers.

