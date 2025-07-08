DMA Yachting Launches New Client Guides Amid Rising Demand for Bahamas Yacht Charters (2025–2026)

BahamasMotorYachts, operated by DMA Yachting, a leading yacht charter brokerage, has reported a significant increase in demand for crewed yacht charter bookings in the Bahamas ahead of the upcoming charter season. The company has responded by releasing new client resources to help travelers plan their Bahamas yacht charter experience more confidently and effectively.

The Bahamas has become increasingly attractive to travelers seeking remote, water-focused experiences. Unlike destinations centered around nightlife or bustling coastal towns, this island chain offers hundreds of uninhabited islands, shallow sandbanks, and open cruising grounds. This has led to an upswing in interest from clients looking to explore the region on a fully crewed yacht, particularly aboard motor yachts that can cover longer distances efficiently.

According to DMA Yachting, motor yachts remain the most popular choice in the Bahamas due to the region’s layout. Clients are able to cruise the length of the Exumas within a typical one-week itinerary, with additional days opening access to more distant islands like Eleuthera. To help travelers choose the best fit for their plans, the company has introduced new Bahamas yacht charter guides, offering insight into yacht types, cruising zones, and seasonal considerations.

“The Bahamas offer a rare kind of freedom,” says Daniel Asmus, a senior charter broker at DMA Yachting. “You’re not limited by port traffic or marina bookings—clients want space, spontaneity, and open routes, and the Exumas deliver exactly that.”

The company has also observed a growing interest in catamaran charters in the Bahamas, driven by the introduction of larger power cats and luxury sailing catamarans. These vessels offer a more accessible alternative to traditional motor yachts, while still enabling guests to explore the country’s vast and open waters. With shallow drafts and spacious layouts, these yachts are now a practical and appealing option for a wider range of charter clients.

In response to shifting preferences, DMA Yachting has launched new planning tools, including a curated list of the top 5 water-based activities in the Bahamas, featuring jet skiing, paddleboarding, scuba diving, kitesurfing, and fishing. These activities reflect the nature-driven character of a Bahamas yacht experience, which is more about being immersed in the water than relying on shore-based entertainment.

To support travelers in selecting the right vessel, the company has also published a dedicated page featuring its range of Bahamas motor yachts, highlighting the advantages of speed, comfort, and range. Each vessel is matched to sample itineraries designed to maximize time on the water while allowing flexibility depending on wind, tides, and weather windows during the core season.

“It’s not just about luxury, it’s about matching the yacht to the experience,” says William Mc Nally, charter broker at DMA Yachting. “We invest a lot of resources in creating insightful guides to help clients make the right choice of both yacht and location.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to provide transparent planning support, DMA Yachting has also introduced a resource dedicated to Bahamas yacht charter itineraries, offering suggested routes based on trip duration and interests. These materials are intended to give travelers a clearer understanding of what to expect when cruising through this unique island chain.

DMA Yachting continues to serve clients worldwide, offering access to fully crewed luxury yachts across the Caribbean and Mediterranean. With a growing focus on curated experiences in the Bahamas, the company remains committed to providing in-depth regional expertise and personalized charter support.