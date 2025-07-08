Braden Business Systems Earns Prestigious 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 Ranking

Braden Business Systems is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized among the top-performing Managed IT Service Providers (MSPs) in the 2025 MSP 501 rankings by Channel Partners, placing at #116 globally on the 2025 MSP 501 list and maintaining its title as the #1 MSP in Indiana and the Chicagoland area.

This year’s placement marks a notable climb—Braden advanced from #260 in 2023 to #172 in 2024, and now to #116 globally, reflecting a consistent trajectory of growth and innovation in delivering technology solutions that lead the industry.

According to research firm Canalys, by the end of 2025, roughly 341,000 firms will offer managed services worldwide. In this competitive environment, Braden’s advancement underscores its strategic foresight, operational excellence, and commitment to delivering client-centered IT services.

“Reaching the top 100 MSPs internationally and being recognized as Indiana and Chicago’s best is truly awe-inspiring,” noted Erik Braden, Managing Partner at Braden Business Systems. “This acknowledgment is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and dedication of our entire team. We remain committed to offering advanced technological solutions and unmatched customer service for our thousands of raving fan clients.”



The Channel Partners MSP 501 award program is widely respected within the technology sector as a key benchmark, evaluating candidates who demonstrate exceptional innovation, financial health, and a dedication to customer satisfaction. Rankings are determined through a detailed analysis of several critical factors, including annual revenue growth, profitability, operational efficiency, and the ability to innovate effectively in service delivery.

The MSP 501 winners, such as Braden, represent the industry’s most resilient and innovative providers, excelling in delivering crucial IT solutions across key areas including cybersecurity, cloud services, artificial intelligence, and remote systems management.

“The MSP 501 honorees for 2025 represent the industry’s leaders in innovation and customer dedication,” said Dave Raffo, MSP Editor and Project Manager for Channel Partners. “Braden Business Systems clearly embodies these ideals, demonstrating consistent leadership and excellence.”

The complete 2025 MSP 501 rankings can be accessed through the Channel Partners website. Winners will be celebrated at the MSP Summit in September 2025.

For more information about Braden Business Systems, visit bradenonline.com.

About Braden Business Systems

Braden Business Systems is a leader of business technology solutions, specializing in managed IT services, office equipment, cybersecurity, and document management. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, near Indianapolis, Braden aims to be the premier provider of office equipment and managed IT services.

Braden has recently been honored with the MSP Today Product of the Year Award for its SmartOps Managed Services platform, the Business Intelligence Group’s Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Leadership, and received the CEO Juice World Class Service Award for outstanding customer service. Braden has also been recognized on the Indiana Chamber’s Top Ten Business list, as a finalist for the Purpose Leadership Award, and a finalist for MSP Titans of the Industry – Owner Under 40. Braden has also received the Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Provider Award, reached the Kyocera Platinum Top Tier Dealer level, and been bestowed the ENX Magazine Elite Dealer status.

About Channel Partners

Channel Partners is the premier media and events organization serving the technology and communications industry. Known for its MSP 501 rankings, Channel Partners provides critical insights, industry-leading content, and strategic events that connect technology providers and business professionals worldwide.

