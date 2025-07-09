Following Disasters Like the Texas Flood, Trump Quickly Blames Biden

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday criticized attempts to politicize the recent deadly floods in Texas. She called out Democratic officials who linked the tragedy to cuts made to the National Weather Service during President Donald Trump’s administration. Leavitt called those comments “depraved and despicable,” especially as many Americans are mourning the loss of loved ones.

Less than 24 hours before Leavitt’s remarks, President Trump himself shifted blame to the Biden administration. Speaking about the floods, he said, “If you look at that water situation, that was really the Biden setup,” though he later clarified he was referencing the historic nature of the floods, not directly blaming Biden. This tactic of deflecting responsibility to predecessors has become a hallmark of Trump’s approach whenever crises arise.

Air Traffic Crashes and Infrastructure Issues

Following a tragic plane crash in the Potomac River in January that killed 67 people, Trump blamed the Biden administration and diversity policies despite no evidence supporting such claims. He repeated similar critiques in May after air traffic control problems, suggesting that equipment orders were canceled under Biden—though longstanding bipartisan delays in modernizing infrastructure make this narrative questionable.

After a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado last month, Trump blamed Biden’s “ridiculous Open Border Policy.” White House officials echoed these claims, describing the suspect as an “illegal alien.” In reality, the attacker had arrived on a tourist visa and applied for asylum, a process established long before the current administration.

Failures in International Conflicts

Trump credited himself with brokering a Gaza ceasefire that later collapsed. When asked about civilian casualties following the breakdown, he blamed Biden for allowing Iran to regain influence. Similarly, on the Ukraine war, Trump has frequently called it “Biden’s war,” deflecting responsibility for ongoing conflict.

Trump repeatedly blames Biden for economic issues, including stock market fluctuations and inflation. Despite claiming the “Trump economy” for positive numbers, he attributes downturns to Biden’s policies. Egg prices have also been a target, with Trump falsely stating they dropped 87% since his involvement, ignoring factors like bird flu outbreaks.

In a scandal involving military information leaks on an unsecure messaging app, Trump suggested Biden should have ordered the military strike earlier, blaming the current administration for global repercussions.

What The Author Thinks The pattern of consistently blaming predecessors for current problems serves to deflect responsibility rather than address pressing issues. This reflexive approach may rally supporters but ultimately hinders productive dialogue and effective solutions. Political leadership requires owning outcomes and focusing on forward-looking policies rather than finger-pointing.

