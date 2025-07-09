DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Latest Newsbreak Technology

Bluesky Users Can Now Customize Notifications, Including Alerts from Favorite Accounts

ByHilary Ong

Jul 9, 2025

Bluesky Users Can Now Customize Notifications, Including Alerts from Favorite Accounts

On Monday, Bluesky announced three updates aimed at improving how users manage notifications, giving them greater control over what alerts they receive and helping to declutter their notification center.

Tailor Notifications by Account and Interaction

Users can now choose to receive activity notifications from specific accounts, such as when an account posts or replies. This is similar to features seen on platforms like X and Threads. To enable it, users can visit a profile and tap the bell icon next to the Follow button to get alerts whenever that account publishes a new post. There’s also a separate option for reply notifications.

In addition, Bluesky has enhanced the settings for notification preferences. Users can customize alerts for interactions like new followers, likes, replies, mentions, quotes, reposts, and general notifications such as verification updates or new user joins via Starter Packs. These notifications can be set to apply to everyone or only to accounts the user follows, or disabled entirely.

A new addition lets users get notified when someone likes their repost or shares content they’ve reshared. This is especially helpful for users who primarily engage by resharing rather than creating original posts.

Changes to Priority Notifications

The previous “priority notifications” feature, which filtered notifications to show updates only from followed accounts, has been replaced. Users seeking similar functionality now need to adjust reply, mention, and quote notifications to “people you follow only.”

Users can manage their activity notifications within settings, including removing accounts from the list if they no longer wish to receive updates. However, some accounts can disable activity notifications entirely, so not all accounts can be followed for alerts. Account owners themselves can also limit activity notifications to just their followers.

Author’s Opinion

These updates represent a positive step for Bluesky, acknowledging that users want more personalized control over notifications without being overwhelmed. Allowing users to focus on activity from favorite accounts or important interactions creates a more meaningful and less cluttered experience. However, the ability of some accounts to disable notifications could limit user choice and transparency, something Bluesky should monitor closely.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

SurgeGraph Launches AI Detector Tool with Built-In Humanizer and Industry-Leading Accuracy
Jul 9, 2025 Ethan Lin
Apple Appeals to Reverse Ban on Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Sensor Following Masimo Victory
Jul 9, 2025 Hilary Ong
Waymo Robotaxis Set to Launch in Philadelphia and New York City
Jul 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801