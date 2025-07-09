DMR News

Amazon Alerts Shoppers to Email Scam Ahead of Prime Day

ByHilary Ong

Jul 9, 2025

With Amazon Prime Day approaching, Prime members can look forward to great deals but also face increased risk from scammers. Amazon recently sent an email warning customers about a spike in phishing emails targeting Prime subscriptions. These fake messages claim that a subscription will renew at an unexpected price and may include a “cancel subscription” button that leads to a fraudulent Amazon login page designed to steal personal information.

What the Scam Looks Like

Similar scams have been reported on consumer watchdog sites, with some people receiving requests to update payment info despite not having Prime memberships. Cybersecurity experts warn that big shopping events create ideal conditions for scammers, as shoppers are eager to act quickly and may overlook warning signs.

Amazon advises customers to only verify their membership through the official app or website and to watch for unauthorized charges on their bank statements. Setting up two-factor authentication and checking messages directly in Amazon accounts can help avoid falling victim. Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately.

Author’s Opinion

Major sales events like Prime Day are magnets for scammers, but consumers can protect themselves by staying vigilant. Simple habits like verifying links, enabling extra security, and being skeptical of unsolicited emails are essential. It’s better to lose a few minutes double-checking than to fall prey to costly scams.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hilary Ong

