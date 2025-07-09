Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Leak Reveals Specifications, Bands, and Pricing

With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked just days away, fresh details have emerged about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series. As usual, leaks have been pouring in ahead of the July 9 event.

French site Dealabs recently published what appears to be the full spec sheet for three new Galaxy Watch models: the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and a 2025 iteration of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. This leak seems to confirm rumors that Samsung is reviving the Classic model with its traditional watch design and the popular clicking, rotating bezel—a feature last seen on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in 2023.

Samsung will also unveil new foldables—the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7—and may preview new Galaxy AI features and possibly the Project Moohan XR headset teased earlier this year.

Rumored Specifications for Galaxy Watch 8 Series

According to the leak, the Classic and Ultra models will double their storage capacity to 64GB, while the standard Galaxy Watch 8 retains the 32GB storage of last year’s model. The Watch 8 will be offered in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the Classic at 46mm, and the Ultra at 47mm. All three will reportedly run on the same Exynos W1000 chipset with 2GB of RAM, suggesting little change in processing power.

The watches will come with different band types: the Watch 8 includes a silicone band; the Classic features a “Premium Hybrid Strap,” likely a leather and silicone or rubber mix; and the Ultra carries the “Extreme Sports Bracelet,” similar to last year’s version.

Prices appear to rise around 20% for the Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic compared to last year, while the Ultra maintains a similar price point. The leaked prices, reported in Euros, suggest the base Watch 8 starts around €380 for WiFi and goes up to about €430 with 4G. The Classic is around €530 for WiFi and €580 with 4G, and the Ultra sits at about €700 for both options.

What The Author Thinks Bringing back the Classic model with its rotating bezel is a smart move by Samsung—it combines nostalgia with practical innovation. However, the modest hardware upgrades and increased prices may temper enthusiasm among existing Galaxy Watch users. Samsung needs to balance premium features with affordability to maintain its lead in the foldable smartwatch market.

Featured image credit: Heute

