SurgeGraph Launches AI Detector Tool with Built-In Humanizer and Industry-Leading Accuracy

SurgeGraph, the company behind the leading AI writing and SEO content optimization platform, has officially launched a new standalone AI Detector tool designed to help users identify and fix AI-generated text with high precision and ease.

With growing concerns around the detectability of AI-written content and the impact it may have on SEO, academic integrity, or client trust, SurgeGraph’s AI Detector offers a solution that goes beyond the basic “AI or not” result. Tested against 10,000 AI-generated samples, the detector delivers 99.7% accuracy, offering one of the most reliable AI detection tools on the market today.

Unlike many AI detectors that stop at flagging AI content, SurgeGraph’s tool takes things a step further by including a built-in AI Humanizer – allowing users to instantly rewrite flagged sections so that the content reads more naturally and reduces AI detection risks.

“We noticed users were frustrated with tools that simply told them their content was AI-generated, but didn’t offer any path forward,” said Sara, the spokesperson at SurgeGraph. “Our goal was to build something practical – a tool that not only detects but actually helps users fix their content in a way that’s fast, accurate, and human.”

Key features of SurgeGraph’s AI Detector include:

Sentence-Level Detection – Pinpoints exactly which lines appear AI-generated

– Pinpoints exactly which lines appear AI-generated Human vs AI Breakdown – Provides Human vs AI percentage breakdowns

– Provides Human vs AI percentage breakdowns One-Click AI Humanizer – Rewrites flagged content in one click

– Rewrites flagged content in one click File Upload Support – Accepts PDF, DOCX, TXT, and MD formats for flexible input

– Accepts PDF, DOCX, TXT, and MD formats for flexible input Bulk Scanning – Process up to 45 files at once, ideal for power users

– Process up to 45 files at once, ideal for power users Folder Organization – Group scans by client, project, or campaign for easier management

– Group scans by client, project, or campaign for easier management Generous Usage Limits – Scan up to 55,000 characters per document and 450,000 words per month

– Scan up to 55,000 characters per document and 450,000 words per month Team Collaboration – Invite team members to work within a shared workspace without sharing passwords

– Invite team members to work within a shared workspace without sharing passwords Exportable Reports – Download PDF reports to share with clients or stakeholders

– Download PDF reports to share with clients or stakeholders Email Summary Delivery – Receive scan summaries via email for faster, more convenient reviews

The AI Detector was built with a range of users in mind, including SEO professionals, agencies, freelance writers, students, and educators, all of whom rely on creating human-sounding content that can meet strict standards, whether for search engines, clients, or academic purposes.

A free plan is available for users to try out the core features. The paid version unlocks extended usage limits, a more advanced version of the Humanizer, bulk processing, collaboration tools, and more.

To try the new AI content detector tool, visit https://detector.surgegraph.io/.