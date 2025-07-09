DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Apple Appeals to Reverse Ban on Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Sensor Following Masimo Victory

ByHilary Ong

Jul 9, 2025

Apple Appeals to Reverse Ban on Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Sensor Following Masimo Victory

Apple is preparing to appeal a trade ban that forced it to remove the blood oxygen sensor feature from the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models last year. The ban stemmed from a ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), which sided with health tech company Masimo, stating Apple had infringed on Masimo’s patent for pulse oximetry technology used in its wearables.

Legal Battle Over Pulse Oximetry Technology

The dispute began in 2021 when Masimo sued Apple for patent infringement, focusing on the blood oxygen sensor first introduced on the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020. Masimo claimed Apple used its patented technology without permission.

Though Apple argued that Masimo’s development of its own smartwatch did not justify the ban, the ITC ultimately ruled in Masimo’s favor in 2023, resulting in an import ban on the latest Apple Watch models containing the sensor.

Following the ITC ruling, Apple withdrew the affected Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models from global markets and its online stores to avoid fines and further legal challenges. To circumvent the ban and return the devices to consumers, Apple disabled the blood oxygen sensor on those models.

Now, Apple is challenging the legality of the original ban and seeking to overturn it, emphasizing its previous stance that Masimo’s product development is insufficient grounds for such a trade restriction.

Author’s Opinion

Patent laws are essential to protect innovation, but overly broad or aggressively enforced patents risk hindering technological progress. Apple’s attempt to bring advanced health features to millions reflects genuine innovation, and prolonged legal battles may slow consumer benefits. A balanced approach is needed to safeguard intellectual property without blocking meaningful advances in wearable health tech.

Featured image credit: PickPik

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

SurgeGraph Launches AI Detector Tool with Built-In Humanizer and Industry-Leading Accuracy
Jul 9, 2025 Ethan Lin
Waymo Robotaxis Set to Launch in Philadelphia and New York City
Jul 9, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Following Disasters Like the Texas Flood, Trump Quickly Blames Biden
Jul 9, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801