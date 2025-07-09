Apple Appeals to Reverse Ban on Apple Watch Blood Oxygen Sensor Following Masimo Victory

Apple is preparing to appeal a trade ban that forced it to remove the blood oxygen sensor feature from the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models last year. The ban stemmed from a ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), which sided with health tech company Masimo, stating Apple had infringed on Masimo’s patent for pulse oximetry technology used in its wearables.

Legal Battle Over Pulse Oximetry Technology

The dispute began in 2021 when Masimo sued Apple for patent infringement, focusing on the blood oxygen sensor first introduced on the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020. Masimo claimed Apple used its patented technology without permission.

Though Apple argued that Masimo’s development of its own smartwatch did not justify the ban, the ITC ultimately ruled in Masimo’s favor in 2023, resulting in an import ban on the latest Apple Watch models containing the sensor.

Following the ITC ruling, Apple withdrew the affected Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models from global markets and its online stores to avoid fines and further legal challenges. To circumvent the ban and return the devices to consumers, Apple disabled the blood oxygen sensor on those models.

Now, Apple is challenging the legality of the original ban and seeking to overturn it, emphasizing its previous stance that Masimo’s product development is insufficient grounds for such a trade restriction.

Author’s Opinion Patent laws are essential to protect innovation, but overly broad or aggressively enforced patents risk hindering technological progress. Apple’s attempt to bring advanced health features to millions reflects genuine innovation, and prolonged legal battles may slow consumer benefits. A balanced approach is needed to safeguard intellectual property without blocking meaningful advances in wearable health tech.

Featured image credit: PickPik

