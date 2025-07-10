Top Teaching destinations, and Visa Requirements in Europe

A recent review highlights the top TEFL (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) courses and visa requirements for English teachers across ten leading European destinations. Spain, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Portugal, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, and the Czech Republic all offer robust opportunities for qualified English teachers, with demand highest in major cities and business sectors.

Europe has rapidly emerged as a top destination for digital nomads and American students seeking to take up the role as a digital nomad or teach English (TEFL). The continent’s appeal lies in its rich cultural diversity, high standard of living, and a growing ecosystem of coworking spaces and digital infrastructure that caters to remote professionals. In 2025, a significant portion of digital nomads is expected to be Americans, drawn by new visa programs, tax incentives, and the flexibility to live and work in picturesque cities such as Porto, Lisbon, Barcelona, and Berlin.

Here is a compiled shortlist of the top destinations, recommended TEFL courses and visa requirements.

1. Spain 🇪🇸

• Recommended Course: TEFL Institute 180-Hour Ofqual Level 5 TEFL Diploma

• Why Choose This Course: Spain’s vibrant cities, such as Madrid, Barcelona, and Seville, have a consistently high demand for English teachers. The 180-hour Level 5 Diploma is widely recognized and aligns with the European Qualifications Framework, making it suitable for most employers.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: Typically need a student or work visa, depending on job type

2. Germany 🇩🇪

• Recommended Course: TEFL Institute 240-Hour Master TEFL Course

• Why Choose This Course: Germany offers excellent opportunities, especially in business English and exam preparation. The 240-hour course includes specialized modules, such as IELTS and TOEIC, which are highly valued in corporate and adult education settings.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: Work visa or residence permit needed

3. France 🇫🇷

• Recommended Course: Premier TEFL 180-Hour Ofqual Level 5 TEFL Diploma

• Why Choose This Course: France remains a favorite destination among TEFL teachers, offering numerous opportunities in language schools and private tutoring. Both public and private institutions accept the Level 5 Diploma.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: Work visa typically required, often with a job offer

4. Italy 🇮🇹

• Recommended Course: TEFL Institute 180-Hour Ofqual Level 5 TEFL Diploma

• Why Choose This Course: Italy’s rich culture and landscapes attract many teachers. The Level 5 Diploma is highly regarded by Italian schools, making it an excellent qualification for teaching here.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: A Work visa may be required

5. United Kingdom 🇬🇧

• Recommended Course: UK TEFL 180-Hour Ofqual Level 5 TEFL Diploma

• Why Choose This Course: The UK offers diverse teaching opportunities in schools and online. The Level 5 Diploma meets UK standards and is respected by employers, making it suitable for teaching both domestically and abroad.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: May require a visa post-Brexit

• Non-EU citizens: Work visa required

6. Portugal 🇵🇹

• Recommended Course: Premier TEFL 120-Hour Advanced TEFL Course

• Why Choose This Course: Portugal’s relaxed lifestyle and growing demand for English teachers make it appealing. The 120-hour course is ideal for beginners, providing essential skills for entry-level roles.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: Work visa may be necessary

7. Netherlands 🇳🇱

• Recommended Course: TEFL Institute of Ireland 240-Hour Master TEFL Course

• Why Choose This Course: Despite high English proficiency, the Netherlands needs teachers in the business and academic sectors. The 240-hour Master Course is perfect for those seeking to specialize.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: Work visa required

8. Sweden 🇸🇪

• Recommended Course: TEFL.ORG 180-Hour Ofqual Level 5 TEFL Diploma

• Why Choose This Course: Sweden’s high living standards and strong education system make it attractive. Both public and private institutions accept the Level 5 Diploma.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: Work permit required

9. Poland 🇵🇱

• Recommended Course: TEFL Institute 120-Hour Advanced TEFL Course

• Why Choose This Course: Poland’s economic growth has increased demand for English teachers, especially in private language schools. The 120-hour course offers a solid foundation for new teachers.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: A Work visa may be needed

10. Czech Republic 🇨🇿

• Recommended Course: TEFL Institute of Ireland 120-Hour Advanced TEFL Course

• Why Choose This Course: The Czech Republic offers a rich cultural experience and a lively expat community. The 120-hour course is a great starting point for aspiring English teachers.

• Visa Info:

• EU citizens: No visa required

• Non-EU citizens: A Work visa may be required