My Content Lah: AI-Powered Words Helping Malaysian SMEs Find Their Voice

Senior brand manager and content strategist Chua Ee Chien is making waves in Malaysia’s SME landscape with her side hustle, My Content Lah—an AI-powered content writing service designed to help local businesses communicate clearly and confidently in English. Combining 15 years of experience in branding and marketing with cutting-edge AI tools, Ee Chien is proving that even small businesses can craft big brand messages—with the right support.

From Brand Manager to Content Champion

Ee Chien’s career spans over a decade in strategic marketing, where she led brand initiatives in the healthcare sector while managing teams and mentoring talent. But her inspiration for My Content Lah came from a more personal space: the challenge of juggling professional responsibilities with raising children—and a desire to do meaningful work that fits modern lifestyles.

“Writing has always been my first love,” she shares. “After diving into AI tools during the pandemic and seeing their potential, I saw a gap—especially among Chinese-speaking SMEs who needed help creating English content that actually connects.”

An AI-Enhanced, Human-Led Approach

My Content Lah is built on the belief that content should be clear, authentic, and accessible—especially for businesses that lack the time or resources for in-house writers. The process starts with a client brief, then uses AI to generate a base draft which is refined by Ee Chien herself to ensure quality, tone, and clarity.

Her signature strength? Balancing the speed and efficiency of AI with the warmth, nuance, and strategic thinking only a human writer can bring. Whether it’s a website rewrite, email marketing copy, or social media captions, every piece is aligned with the client’s brand voice and business goals.

“AI helps us work faster and smarter, but it’s the human behind the machine who makes the words matter,” says Ee Chien.

Helping SMEs Stand Out Through Strategic Content

My Content Lah primarily serves Chinese-speaking SME owners who are excellent at their craft but often lack confidence expressing their business in English. Through tailored messaging and brand storytelling, Ee Chien has helped numerous businesses break language barriers and market themselves more effectively.

One SME founder shared that, for the first time, they felt confident marketing to regional clients after using her service. “That was a turning point for me,” she recalls. “It reminded me that content isn’t just about information—it’s about empowerment.”

Turning Struggles into Solutions

Balancing work, family life, and a side hustle wasn’t easy. But Ee Chien turned her challenges into strengths by learning how to delegate, automate, and prioritize and utilizing AI tools. These very principles now guide how she helps clients—by streamlining complex content processes and creating room for clarity, not chaos.

Her goal is to offer flexible, affordable content solutions that grow with the business. And because she understands both branding strategy and operational limitations, her work is practical, not just pretty.

A Unique Voice in the Content Industry

What sets My Content Lah apart is its human-first, strategy-led approach. Unlike generic copywriting services, Ee Chien combines brand management know-how with a deep understanding of her clients’ cultural and linguistic needs. Her content isn’t just grammatically correct—it’s persuasive, relevant, and uniquely theirs.

She also ensures every project is infused with empathy. “This isn’t just business—it’s personal. I started this side hustle not just to earn, but to contribute. I want to help others grow while growing myself.”

Milestones and Recognition

While she runs My Content Lah, Ee Chien’s impact is already being felt. Highlights include:

Led award-nominated brand campaigns in the healthcare industry

in the healthcare industry Recognized for mentoring junior marketers and developing internal content playbooks

and developing internal content playbooks Completed multiple AI content certifications and launched her first SME-focused content writing service in 2023

Her dedication to professional development and heart-centered service delivery make her one to watch in the region’s evolving content space.

Looking Ahead

Ee Chien envisions expanding My Content Lah into a boutique content studio supporting SMEs across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. She also plans to offer content kits and writing templates tailored for startups, and eventually launch bilingual services in Mandarin and English.

“Good content shouldn’t be a luxury,” she says. “I want every small business to feel seen, heard, and empowered to speak their brand story with confidence.”

About My Content Lah

Founded in 2023 by brand manager and content strategist Chua Ee Chien, My Content Lah is an AI-powered writing service that helps SMEs create clear, strategic English content. Combining branding expertise with modern technology, it offers website copy, blog articles, social content, and more—custom-crafted for businesses that want to grow without sounding generic.