Rust Proof Marketing’s Elias Rust Revolutionizes Local Business Growth with Record-Breaking Digital Ad Campaigns

Elias Rust and Rust Proof Marketing Achieve Unprecedented Success in Local Business Digital Advertising

Elias Rust, the 23-year-old founder of Rust Proof Marketing, is making waves in the digital marketing world with his results-driven approach to paid ads. Recently named Best Ads Marketer in Oregon of 2025, Elias has now surpassed $5 million in managed ad spend and is helping local businesses, event organizers, and nonprofits achieve exponential growth. His innovative and highly effective approach to pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns has started to make a name for him in his hometown of Portland, Oregon.

Rust Proof Marketing is redefining digital advertising for local businesses by crafting hyper-targeted campaigns that drive consistent revenue and create sustainable success. Whether working with restaurants, cultural events, yacht rentals, music studios, or nonprofit organizations, Elias’s ability to deliver extraordinary results is starting to become noticed.

New Milestone: 5,000% ROI on Ad Spend for Alvaro’s Tacos

One of the most notable recent successes came from Elias’s work with Alvaro’s Tacos, a local taco shop in Portland. By launching a focused Google Maps ad campaign, Elias turned a modest $250 investment into over $2,500 in revenue within 30 days. This marked the restaurant’s most profitable month ever.

Elias’s approach targeted hungry locals during peak dining hours and yielded remarkable results. “If someone’s hungry and nearby, they should see your spot first. That’s how you win the lunch rush,” said Elias. The campaign helped the restaurant significantly reduce customer acquisition costs to under $1 per new customer, proving how well-optimized local ads can drive consistent foot traffic and revenue for small businesses.

Scaling Thrift Haven: From Small Market to Oregon’s Largest Vintage Event

In addition to helping restaurants, Elias has also made a significant impact in the event marketing space. Rust Proof Marketing’s work with Thrift Haven, a vintage market in Oregon, shows how targeted digital ads can take a small, local event and transform it into a major cultural phenomenon.

Thrift Haven’s transformation from a few hundred attendees to over 2,000 paying customers per event is a testament to Elias’s ability to engineer success. “We didn’t wait for virality — we engineered it,” says Elias. The success of Thrift Haven has made it one of Oregon’s largest and most popular vintage events, consistently selling out venues and drawing large crowds.

Empowering Nonprofits with Digital Advertising

Rust Proof Marketing’s expertise isn’t confined to businesses looking to make a profit. Elias has also helped nonprofits grow through the power of digital ads. A prime example is his work with Potomac Presbyterian Church. By securing $10,000 a month in free ad spend through the Google Ad Grant, Elias helped the church increase engagement, attendance, and community involvement—all without spending a dime on ads.

“Nonprofits deserve pro-level marketing—especially when the ad budget’s already paid for,” says Elias. His ability to maximize nonprofit ad spend and generate tangible outcomes shows that effective marketing strategies can be just as beneficial for organizations with a mission as they are for businesses focused on profit.

A Young Prodigy with Big Ambitions

At just 23 years old, Elias Rust has already cemented his place as a leading figure in the digital ad world. His sharp focus on PPC campaigns, combined with his innovative strategies, has helped countless clients achieve record-breaking success. From turning small businesses into local powerhouses to amplifying the reach of nonprofit organizations, Elias’s ability to deliver measurable results has earned him a reputation as one of Oregon’s most successful digital marketers.

“I’m not in this to win awards. I’m in this to make ads that actually make money,” Elias said, highlighting his no-nonsense approach to advertising. His work continues to set the standard for what effective digital marketing can accomplish, with clients across Oregon continuing to praise the measurable outcomes that result from his campaigns.

About Rust Proof Marketing

Rust Proof Marketing is a Portland-based digital marketing agency specializing in pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Founded by Elias Rust, the agency focuses on creating high-performance digital ad campaigns that generate real, measurable results. With over $5 million in managed ad spend, Rust Proof Marketing has helped businesses, nonprofits, and event organizers grow their brands, acquire customers, and increase revenue.

