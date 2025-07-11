DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Marks & Spencer Chair Declines to Confirm Whether Retailer Paid Hackers Following Ransomware Attack

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 11, 2025

Marks & Spencer Chair Declines to Confirm Whether Retailer Paid Hackers Following Ransomware Attack

The chairman of U.K. retail giant Marks & Spencer, Archie Norman, refused to tell a panel of lawmakers whether the company paid a hacking group following a ransomware attack earlier this year.

“We’ve said that we are not discussing any of the details of our interaction with the threat actor,” Norman said, referring to the ransom payment. “We don’t think it’s in the public interest to go into that subject partly because it is a matter of law enforcement.”

Norman stated that “nobody” at Marks & Spencer directly interacted with the cybercriminals, which authorities have attributed to the ransomware gang DragonForce.

Scope and Impact of the Data Breach

In May, Marks & Spencer revealed that hackers had stolen an unspecified amount of customer data, including names, dates of birth, home and email addresses, phone numbers, household information, and online order histories. The breach caused operational disruptions lasting several weeks, resulting in empty shelves and customers being unable to order online.

Norman informed lawmakers that the company is still in the process of recovery and expects these efforts to continue until October or November.

Author’s Opinion

While it’s understandable that sensitive details about ransomware payments may be legally protected, greater transparency from companies like Marks & Spencer is vital to rebuild customer trust and push for stronger cybersecurity standards across industries.

Featured image credit: Chris via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

William Hughes Consulting Announces First Roundtable Discussion for Autistic Long-Term Mid-Level Employees
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
Young At Art Launches Innovative Art App To Foster Creativity And Critical Thinking In Children: The Anti-Coloring Book Art App
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
Empire Digital Signs Expands Across the Northeast to Deliver Turnkey Outdoor LED Signage Solutions
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801