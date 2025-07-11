DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Competition Bureau Secures Court Order in Amazon Pricing Policy Investigation

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 11, 2025

Competition Bureau Secures Court Order in Amazon Pricing Policy Investigation

Canada’s Competition Bureau has obtained a court order as part of its ongoing investigation into Amazon’s conduct concerning its online marketplace in Canada.

The probe focuses on Amazon’s fair pricing policy, which reportedly allows the company to penalize sellers who list products at prices significantly higher than recent offers on Amazon.ca or other platforms.

Amazon’s online marketplace enables shoppers to purchase products from third-party sellers as well as, in some cases, from Amazon itself. Third-party sellers typically pay commissions or fees to use the platform.

The Competition Bureau’s investigation centers on a potential abuse of dominance by Amazon and is separate from an existing inquiry into the company’s marketing practices.

Court Order Demands Relevant Records

The Federal Court’s order requires Amazon to provide records and information relevant to the pricing policy investigation, according to the bureau.

An Amazon spokesperson, Julia Lawless, emphasized the company’s commitment to helping customers find products at competitive prices with multiple delivery options.

“Our tools are designed to enable customers to make informed purchase decisions and maintain their trust, while supporting the thousands of Canadian businesses that sell through our store,” Lawless stated.

What The Author Thinks

Amazon’s dominant position in online retail brings with it immense responsibility. While policies aimed at protecting customers from unfair pricing can be positive, they must be balanced carefully to avoid stifling competition or penalizing sellers unfairly. Transparency and fair treatment of all marketplace participants are crucial to maintaining trust and ensuring a healthy market environment.

Featured image credit: soumit via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Magazines Ltd : Launch of Innovative Digital Platform Unlocks a New Era of Accessible, Educational Content for Global Readers
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trump Challenges MAGA Supporters to Oppose Him at This Moment
Jul 11, 2025 Dayne Lee
Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Rejoins Goldman Sachs
Jul 11, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801