World AIoT Innovation Alliance (WAIA) Unveils Global Collaboration at IOTSWC in Spain

On May 14, 2025, the World AIoT Innovation Alliance (WAIA) held its grand Global Launch Ceremony at the main forum of IoT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC) in Fira Barcelona. Hundreds of industry experts and institutional representatives from Europe and Asia-Pacific gathered to witness the birth of this transnational AIoT collaboration platform.

A New Chapter in Global AIoT Cooperation

Founded in August 2024 by AIoT associations, industry leaders, and over 100 experts from 15+ countries/regions, WAIA is a non-profit, open-collaboration international organization dedicated to advancing AI-IoT integration innovation, standards alignment, ecosystem co-development, and market convergence.

Global Vision Unveiled

At the ceremony, Ms. Steffi Sun, WAIA Secretary-General, articulated the alliance’s vision from an Asia-Pacific perspective. She emphasized the common challenges facing the global AIoT industry chain and the urgent value of Asia-Europe collaboration.

Mr. Frederik Tibau, Digital Innovation Expert at Agoria (Belgium’s Digital Industry Federation), represented Europe and called for strengthened innovation coordination and international technical dialogue.

8 global AIoT industry representatives also jointly took the stage to activate the “WAIA Global Network,” marking the alliance’s official entry into a new phase of worldwide connectivity：

Elisa Milanese, Chief Operating Officer, IoT Italy (Associazione Italiana Internet of Things)

Xavier Mayo, Head of Barcelona Investment Office, Barcelona City Council

Taveechai Yang, President, Thai Security Association & Thai IoT Association

William Yang, Co-Chairman, Shenzhen IoT Association & World AIoT Innovation Alliance

Xuming Xiao, Founder & CEO, SEEKINK

Jerry Zuo, Secretary General, ePaper Industry Alliance (EPIA)

Johnny Dou, Founder, Easylink IoT Co. & Joint Secretary General, World AIoT Innovation Alliance

Jordi Gutiérrez Magallanes, General Manager, Monolitic & Milesight

Inaugural Strategic Corporate Partners from Shenzhen IOTE

10 pioneering AIoT enterprises received WAIA’s membership certifications in Barcelona: SEEKINK, Milesight IoT, Easylink IoT, Rokid Tech, Theta Sensor, Silion Tech, Yufeng Battery, Minew Tech, Jurui Yunkong Tech and Vanch Intelligent Tech.

These innovators—spanning AR, sensors, RFID, Bluetooth, ePaper, and IoT communications—will accelerate global development through WAIA’s resource integration and AIoT community building.

Cross-market Roundtable: Regional Leaders Bridging AIoT Futures

Following the global launch ceremony of WAIA, an online roundtable session which brings together influential voices of global leaders from Eurasian AIoT associations to discuss industry readiness, innovative applications, and cross-regional commercialization pathways. Alessandro Bassi, President of IoT Italy, Spencer Liang, Honorary Chairman, Taiwan IoT Association, Chairman, Taiwan Generative AI Association, John Tay, Founder and President, Malysia IOT Association & Change Maker Association, jointly highlighted how collaborative innovation can accelerate real-world AIoT deployments across reginal markets.

WAIA Tech Showcase: Innovative AIoT Solutions & Industry Cases

Concurrent sessions featured cutting-edge technology demonstrations by global pioneers:

Thomas de laar (CEO, SEEKINK Europe): "E-Paper Innovations for Sustainable Digital Transformation" – Leveraging low-carbon display tech to enable smart consumer experiences, intelligent offices, and eco-friendly retail.

Zoro Shao (Global GM, Hangzhou Rokid Tech): "AI+AR: Enriching Lives Through Augmented Reality" – Demonstrating AR glasses applications in consumer life and cultural heritage preservation.

Jane Zheng (Partnership Manager, Milesight IoT): "Actionable IoT Insights for Intelligent Building Management" – Using smart device networks to optimize energy efficiency and spatial utilization in smart facilities.

Glen Yang (VP, Minew Tech): "Bluetooth Ecosystem: Powering Industrial IoT Evolution" – Highlighting ultra-low-power Bluetooth's potential in asset tracking and retail automation.

Peter Liu (CEO, Theta Sensor): "Future-Proofing Industrial Safety with Intelligent Sensing" – Showcasing predictive maintenance solutions for a range of smart systems using self-powered sensors.

Iris Li (Overseas Sales Director, Silion Tech): "UHF RFID: Revolutionizing Supply Chain Efficiency" – Innovating medical inventory management and cashier-less retail with high-precision RFID technology.

International Recognition and Global Support

WAIA extends special gratitude to supporting institutions and associations: Catalonia Trade & Investment Shanghai Office, Agoria (Belgium), IoT Italy Association, Thailand IoT Association, Malaysia IoT Association, Taiwan Generative AI Association, Barcelona Investment Office, Barcelona Free Trade Zone, Catalonia Digital Alliance, Digital Cluster & Packaging Cluster (Catalonia), Chinese Consulate in Barcelona, Chinese Business Chamber in Spain, China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Shenzhen Representative Office in Europe, and other distinguished guests from over a dozen countries.

2025 Roadmap: Accelerating Innovation & Collaboration

WAIA will advance Asia-Europe project cooperation, enterprise partnership matchmaking, and cross-border AIoT innovation pilots throughout 2025. The alliance invites global industry partners to join its open community to build a smarter, more sustainable global AIoT ecosystem.

About WAIA:

The World AIoT Innovation Alliance (WAIA) drives global collaboration in artificial intelligence and Internet of Things integration through open innovation, standards alignment, project exchange and ecosystem development.

