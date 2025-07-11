Empire Digital Signs Expands Across the Northeast to Deliver Turnkey Outdoor LED Signage Solutions

Empire Digital Signs announces the expansion of its full-service outdoor LED signage offerings to businesses, municipalities, and organizations across the Northeast, including New York, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Expansion Driven by Rapid Growth in Demand

Rochester, NY, July 8, 2025 Empire Digital Signs, a premier provider of LED signage and digital display solutions, has officially expanded its service footprint across the Northeastern United States. This growth marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to modernize how organizations communicate, advertise, and connect with their audiences through state-of-the-art digital signage.

The expansion follows exponential growth in demand for outdoor LED signage solutions, as businesses across a variety of industries seek more effective, attention-grabbing ways to promote services, share real-time information, and engage the public. Empire Digital Signs has answered that demand with a comprehensive, turnkey model that sets it apart in a competitive marketplace.

A Turnkey Approach That Simplifies the Entire Process

“We’re proud to bring our complete signage solution to more communities and companies across the Northeast,” said Wayne Didas, CEO of Empire Digital Signs. “What makes us different is that we handle the entire process from permitting and engineering to installation, graphic design, and training so our clients don’t have to manage multiple vendors. It’s a true end-to-end experience, and it’s changing the way people think about signage.”

Unlike many providers that only offer one piece of the signage puzzle, Empire Digital Signs simplifies the entire process for its clients. The company’s turnkey solution includes:

Project consultation

Permit acquisition

Site planning and engineering

Sign installation

Initial graphic design

Training on its custom signage software

Ongoing support

This unified model eliminates friction, reduces lead times, and ensures a consistent level of quality and accountability from start to finish.

Why the Northeast? A Region Ripe for Innovation

This expansion is a strategic response to the company’s rapid growth in recent years, particularly in outdoor LED signage, a sector that has seen a significant uptick as organizations move away from traditional static signs in favor of dynamic, programmable displays.

With the Northeastern U.S. being home to thousands of small businesses, school districts, houses of worship, healthcare systems, and public institutions, the region represents a natural next step for Empire’s continued expansion. The company’s experience in handling regulatory and logistical challenges unique to each state and municipality has positioned it well to serve this diverse customer base.

“The Northeast is a region of innovation and opportunity, but also one of complexity when it comes to signage,” Didas added. “From zoning laws to environmental considerations, every project is unique. That’s why our local knowledge and all-in-one approach matter so much; we’re equipped to navigate every detail, and we do it without passing off responsibility to third parties.”

What Customers Can Expect

Empire Digital Signs has already completed projects throughout the region, helping businesses and institutions revitalize their branding, increase foot traffic, and improve communication. With this formal expansion, the company is building on that success by enhancing local support, increasing installation capacity, and expanding its network of technicians, engineers, and customer success staff in the targeted states.

Customers in the Northeast can now expect:

Custom LED signage solutions tailored to their brand, location, and goals

tailored to their brand, location, and goals Seamless project management including permitting, planning, and compliance

including permitting, planning, and compliance Professional installation by licensed and insured technicians

by licensed and insured technicians Initial graphic design support to get the signs and running quickly

to get the signs and running quickly Training and ongoing support using Empire’s proprietary signage software

using Empire’s proprietary signage software Energy-efficient, weather-resistant technology built to last in all climates

A Vision for the Future of Signage

In addition to its outdoor LED signs, Empire Digital Signs also offers a range of indoor signage options, interactive digital displays, and custom content solutions, further cementing its role as a comprehensive signage partner for growing businesses and institutions.

Operations across the Northeast are already underway, with regional support teams ready to consult on new projects. The company has also made significant investments in logistics and workforce development to ensure rapid deployment and responsive customer service as demand continues to climb.

“This isn’t just about putting up signs, it’s about empowering organizations to connect with the people they serve in real time,” Didas said. “Whether it’s a school announcing a snow day, a church sharing service times, or a retailer promoting daily specials, digital signage gives them the power to speak directly to their audience clearly and instantly.”

About Empire Digital Signs

Empire Digital Signs is a Rochester, New York-based leader in digital signage and LED display technology. Founded on the belief that signage should be as smart and dynamic as the businesses it represents, Empire provides turnkey solutions for clients across industries. From consultation and permitting to installation and training, the company delivers unmatched service and cutting-edge signage systems that help clients inform, promote, and inspire. With a rapidly growing presence across the Northeast, Empire continues to set the standard for full-service digital signage solutions.

Whether you’re a school, small business, church, or public organisation, Empire Digital Signs offers a signage solution that fits your goals and your budget. Connect with us to explore what’s possible.