GP Solutions Joins United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA)

GP Solutions, known globally for its tour operator software solutions, announced that it joined the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) as its newest Associate Member in June 2025. This move underscores GP Solutions’ strategic focus on the North American market and reinforces its commitment to advancing professionalism and best practices within the U.S. tour operator community.

The company recently unveiled Release 11 of GP Travel Enterprise, a major update to its tour operator reservation system intended for tour operators, DMCs, and online travel agencies. The inclusion in the USTOA further proves that the company adheres to high standards of the travel community and is eager to support travel operations with reliable and evolving tech solutions.

“Being part of a respected travel tech community is an honor one must work hard to achieve and maintain. Becoming a member of USTOA was a key step in our strategy to foster and strengthen our relationships with business partners in the North American region. We look forward to demonstrating how smart tech solutions can revamp the tour operator business for many,” comments Sergey Zubekhin, CEO of GP Solutions. “Our team shares the values of USTOA’s members, adhering to the principles of fair competition, exceptional customer service, and tech innovations.”

USTOA Associate Members are service providers to active members. The former include tour product suppliers, airlines, ground operators, tech companies, and other businesses and organizations that can benefit active members. The association had 148 active member brands listed as of July 2, 2025, with the list constantly expanding. Active Members serve millions of travelers and invest $12.8 billion in goods and services annually.

Obtaining the USTOA Associate membership brings along tangible benefits for anyone:

Members get exclusive access to members-only conferences for face-to-face talks with C-level executives from US-based tour companies;

Organizations fuel their growth through interactions with industry leaders and experts at networking events and get exclusive intel early on;

The association provides its members with the latest knowledge via webinars, workshops, and the general sharing of data and research;

A member’s visibility inevitably improves as they are listed in the annual USTOA Digital Guide and mentioned in digital and social media marketing campaigns.

About GP Solutions

GP Solutions was founded in 2002 and offers travel software development services for clients in 35+ countries. Its primary focus is the travel and tourism industry, although the company has an extensive portfolio in a wide range of other domains. Over the decades the company has evolved to offer its travel tech products for B2B and B2C clients, along with custom development services. GP Solutions is now a global company with six offices around the world and a team of 350+ professionals.

About USTOA

The member companies of the U.S. Tour Operators Association generate $16 billion in revenue and offer tours, packages, and custom travel arrangements that give around 10 million travelers each year unmatched access, insider knowledge, peace of mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences around the world. Every member has fulfilled the strictest requirements set by the travel industry, such as being a part of the USTOA’s Travelers Assistance Program, which safeguards customer payments up to $1 million in the event that the business fails. In addition to offering guidance and support to consumers and travel advisors, USTOA has been a voice for the tour operator sector for over 50 years.